C&M Interiors Transforms Colonial Home for St. Louis Family of Four

The C&M Interiors team has transformed a closed-in 1937 Colonial into a functional yet flawless space for a south St. Louis family of four.
“Before we got our hands on this project, the space was dark, drab and closed-in,” says Maria Hogrefe, a principal and interior designer at C&M, headquartered in University City. “You couldn’t move throughout the space without feeling like you would get trapped on one end. It was poorly laid out in terms of functionality and a huge headache for the family in general.”
To help with the flow of the first floor, a wall separating the kitchen and dining room was removed – or rather, reimagined.
“We opened this up, while remaining intentional about the architecture, so that there would be better flow throughout the home,” says Channing Krichevsky, the other principal and interior designer at C&M. “We ended up creating a new plaster opening that led from the dining room to the kitchen that matched the existing opening that led from the living room to the dining room.”
But the new arched transition was not the only seamless shift in this space.
“We chose to restore the flooring, original to the home,” Krichevsky says. “We smartly matched and feathered the hardwood flooring into the kitchen, which was previously tile.”
In the kitchen, Hogrefe and Krichevsky also installed custom cabinets – designed by C&M and constructed by Arthur, Illinois’ Kenrose Kitchen Kabinets – in a blissful blue.
“Our favorite part [of this design] is by far the unique and bold paint color we were allowed to utilize on the cabinetry,” Krichevsky says. “The clients were so excited about it; we didn’t even have to try too hard to convince them!”
The playful pop of color was beautifully balanced by white subway tile-clad walls, crown molding, a fabulous farmhouse sink, stunning stainless appliances and an intricate island in the space’s center, which also functions as seating for family. Orderly orb pendants perfectly pair with cabinet door pulls, tastefully tying together the space.
In the adjoining dining room, beautiful built-in hutches act as a pantry and additional storage with a built-in wine cooler. The hutches coordinate with the kitchen cabinets and marvelously marry the margins between the once-separated spaces. An eight-light chandelier with a wagon-wheel-style frame and dark bronze finish creates a rustic yet industrial look, while its Edison bulbs engulfed by glass globes bring a hint of nostalgia – a connection from old to new forged thoughtfully throughout the home.
“Rooms were envisioned to feel tangible and usable for the family’s busy day-to-day lifestyle,” Hogrefe says. “Impactful elements were rendered with practical materials and fitting details to the period of the home, such as the subway tile-clad walls in the kitchen, two oversized built-in dining hutches and a family room that invites you in as you open the friendly yellow front door.”
Around the corner, the C&M team perfected a powder room with a whimsical floor-to-ceiling wallcovering – again in beautiful blues – which pops perfectly against honed honeycomb mosaic flooring in a mix of white and gray.
“[The clients] let us play with impactful materials, such as bold patterned wallpaper, floor tile and punches of color around every corner,” Krichevsky says.
On the second floor, another bathroom was beautified. Cascais ornate tile, for example, adorns its floor and brings boldness to the space. Dainty gold orb sconces, meanwhile, shine over a deep blue double vanity featuring gold fixtures that perfectly pair with the double faucets mounted to the wall. Also, in true C&M fashion, a walk-in subway tile shower showcases similar gold hardware and a black honeycomb inlay that intricately ties to the grout on its grain.
“We drew inspiration from the family that lives there,” Krichevsky says. “They are a young family of four who are constantly on the go and were not afraid of color. Now they have a bright, stylish space that is equal parts expressive and modern, and wholly reflective of the family who lives there. It is cheerful and feels young and fresh!”
C&M Interiors, 937 Midland Blvd., St. Louis; 314-328-1923, candmstudio.com
