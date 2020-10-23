C&M Interiors Transforms Colonial Home for St. Louis Family of Four

The C&M Interiors team has transformed a closed-in 1937 Colonial into a functional yet flawless space for a south St. Louis family of four.

“Before we got our hands on this project, the space was dark, drab and closed-in,” says Maria Hogrefe, a principal and interior designer at C&M, headquartered in University City. “You couldn’t move throughout the space without feeling like you would get trapped on one end. It was poorly laid out in terms of functionality and a huge headache for the family in general.”

To help with the flow of the first floor, a wall separating the kitchen and dining room was removed – or rather, reimagined.

“We opened this up, while remaining intentional about the architecture, so that there would be better flow throughout the home,” says Channing Krichevsky, the other principal and interior designer at C&M. “We ended up creating a new plaster opening that led from the dining room to the kitchen that matched the existing opening that led from the living room to the dining room.”

But the new arched transition was not the only seamless shift in this space.

“We chose to restore the flooring, original to the home,” Krichevsky says. “We smartly matched and feathered the hardwood flooring into the kitchen, which was previously tile.”

In the kitchen, Hogrefe and Krichevsky also installed custom cabinets – designed by C&M and constructed by Arthur, Illinois’ Kenrose Kitchen Kabinets – in a blissful blue.

“Our favorite part [of this design] is by far the unique and bold paint color we were allowed to utilize on the cabinetry,” Krichevsky says. “The clients were so excited about it; we didn’t even have to try too hard to convince them!”