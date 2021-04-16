A Work of Art: Luxury Apartment Interior Design by Marcia Moore Showcases Personal Art Collection

Inside One Cardinal Way, a luxury apartment high-rise that officially opened in Ballpark Village in August, art abounds – from a custom mural by Atlanta-based artist Tyrus Lytton to marble sculptures by Przemyslaw Kordys (another Georgian) to portraits of pups with baseballs. So it should come as no surprise that Marcia Moore Design’s client, who has an acute art collection of his own, wanted to call One Cardinal Way home.

“He had some really nice artwork that he had collected over the years – some of it is antique posters, and some of it was art that he had purchased from different places,” Moore says. “The client’s art collection played a big part and inspired the color palette throughout.”

Stepping into the space, dubbed “Urban Loft Apartment” by Moore, guests are greeted in the hallway by St. Louis-based Barry Sullivan artwork.

“The pieces of art [featured throughout the space] had wonderful color, which ended up being the perfect foil for our black, white and Cardinal-red color scheme,” Moore says. “And the abstract patterns fit perfectly into the industrial, loft, contemporary vibe.”

The hallway leads guests into the kitchen and great room, where a concrete ceiling, walls and exposed HVAC piping give the space an industrial feel, which Moore marvelously accented with pieces like the end table, sourced through the home furnishings company Uttermost.

“I wanted to mix in some metal with all the fabric, area rugs, concrete and wood,” Moore says. “There was a very narrow space between the sectional and the bar stools, so I had to find a slim profile piece so as not to interfere with the walk space. I wanted it to be substantial in order to stand up to the large sectional, but not too boxy. This is perfect for holding a TV remote and a drink, plus fits all my other criteria.”