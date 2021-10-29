6 Seamless, Gorgeous Ways to Design Around Pet Necessities

Our four-legged friends are part of the family, but the necessities they need to make themselves at home don’t always complement their owners’ desired design. Luckily, local designers Danielle Kalish of Parklyn Interiors, Natalia Reyes of JCR Design Group and Michael Wyrock of Nistenhaus Design are sharing their expert tips for designing around fur-baby essentials that are both pet-tested and parent-approved.

Necessities Nook

Pick the perfect place for pet necessities, especially their dishes, Reyes recommends: “Incorporate a hidden toe-kick drawer with their food bowls, [so it’s] still functional, but keeps the mess out of the way and the space looking beautiful.”

Sturdy Surfaces

Start by planning around the animals’ lives, Wyrock advises. “When there’s a plan for everything, it’s easier to keep things tidy,” he says. First, choose durable finishes that will perform well and hold up over time, Wyrock continues, adding: “Hardwood floors show scratches … Pick manmade materials, like LVT [luxury vinyl tile], porcelain products or pet-friendly carpet that can handle aggressive claws.”

Secret Stash

Create a storage spot for furry-friend essentials, from leashes and toys to grooming tools, Kalish says: “I like to add in special details just for the fur babies in my clients’ lives … [such as making] sure the pet’s bed has a similar color palette and look as the rest of the room.”

Pet-Proof Pieces