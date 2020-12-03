A Gift From Sasha Nicholas Makes Memories Last

The Sasha Nicholas mission has always been to make gatherings more meaningful and have a product that tells a story of where people come from. Founded in 2015, the brand today celebrates these meaningful moments with durable and modern monogrammed dinnerware.
“They’re an heirloom that you know will stand the test of time,” says owner Lindsay Trulaske. “Our products are handcrafted and kiln-fired in our Kirkwood studio and either go to our store for local pickup or are shipped out nationwide.”
Customers can come into the Ladue storefront or shop online. They can choose one piece or a collection before picking from Sasha Nicholas’ eight designs of monograms and five colors. “If a customer has a monogram already, such as a family crest, we can take that design with permission and use it on their piece,” Trulaske adds.
Pieces can also include a personal inscription of up to 300 characters, placed on the back of a plate or the bottom of a Champagne bucket. “We’ve seen everything from Bible verses to jokes between sorority sisters to important dates or addresses,” Trulaske says. “You can also do a handwritten message. We’ve taken old notes from grandparents and extracted letters to form phrases like ‘I love you.’ That’s the kind of icing on the cake of the product; it’s the kind of message that we see people tear up over.”
The Ladue storefront carries luxury tabletop brands such as Anna Weatherley, Baccarat, Herend and Royal Copenhagen, making it a wedding registry destination. Sasha Nicholas offers an online, automated registry for out-of-town customers. “I think it may be the most rewarding part of my job, meeting customers when they come to us for their wedding registry and helping that same girl three years later when she’s purchasing pieces for her first child,” Trulaske says.
Trulaske concludes that Sasha Nicholas products are modern and convenient for people today. “They tell the story of moments we share with one another in an everyday way.”
Sasha Nicholas, 9752 Clayton Road, 314-997-5854, sashanicholas.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!