Crisis Aid International Volunteer Spotlight: Cindy Malott

Cindy Malott began as a volunteer with Crisis Aid International. Fast-forward several years later, and she is now leading its first children’s anti-exploitation partnership program.

“The last 30 years, I’ve been responding to victims, and this is the first time that we have been really able to engage in a program to prevent crimes or intervene and disrupt the cycle, which is awesome,” says Malott, who has been working alongside local law enforcement officials to develop CAPP. “It’s an amazing feeling to be able to work with young people before it escalates to the point of severe sexual abuse or trafficking.”

Malott says this incredible mission is all possible because of the people behind Crisis Aid and their efforts.

“There is nowhere else other than Crisis Aid that we would have had the freedom to develop a program that was not funded ahead of time and really just say, ‘We need to do this because kids are being hurt and abused, and we’ve got to do something,’” Malott says. “Crisis Aid is really unique because they will truly go beyond anything that any other program I have seen to meet the needs of the survivors and let us bob and weave and respond when there is a need.”

