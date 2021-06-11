Caring for Kids Volunteer Spotlight: Tori Foster

When Tori Foster learns of a child in need, she has to reach out and help.

A former Caring for Kids board president for two years, Foster now serves on the nonprofit’s executive board and fundraising committee.

“I became involved in the organization in the summer of 2015, when I met Susan Block, a family law attorney who was a judge in her previous career who saw a need in the type of services that Caring for Kids now provides,” Foster explains. “She and I hit it off – she is a very vibrant, wonderful, awesome human being, and when she told me about her organization, you can’t not be interested in helping kids.”

Through the years, Foster has learned about the overwhelming need of children in foster care. “The social workers, family court liaisons and additional court contacts give us a better idea of what these children are going through and what they need,” Foster says, noting kids’ No. 1 request is a bed.

Caring for Kids fulfilled that wish of a new bed for 248 local children and served 335 children total last year. “Whether it’s a bed, a gift card for groceries or a new school uniform,” Foster says, “there is no request that’s too small or too big.”

