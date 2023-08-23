The slogan of the YWCA Metro St. Louis is “eliminating racism, empowering women.” Recently, the organization was nationally recognized for putting that slogan into action when YWCA USA awarded the metro St. Louis chapter its 2023 Association Excellence Award for Impact in Women’s Empowerment.

“There are more than 200 YWCA associations across the country who are working tirelessly to empower women, so we were thrilled to be named as a finalist and then deeply honored to have received the award,” says Dr. Cheryl Watkins, president and CEO of the metro St. Louis chapter.

The metro YWCA is the oldest women’s advocacy organization in the region, Watkins says, serving more than 10,000 women and families annually. She adds that the organization changes lives through expertise in crisis intervention, rapid rehousing for victims of violence, early education and services for pregnant women and families with young children, and programs that improve women’s economic futures and combat racism.

For example, the YWCA Sexual Assault Response Team sends an advocate to the hospital who will stay with a woman all the way through the justice system, if she chooses. Job training, financial literacy, credit repair and asset-building resources help women achieve financial stability.

“What differentiates YWCA Metro St. Louis is our ability to provide wraparound services to sustain women while they are in our programs,” Watkins says, adding that all services are free for women under YWCA care. “Child care, transportation, rent and utility assistance, groceries… Without these services, most clients would be unable to participate and receive the full benefits.”

The Association Excellence Award was presented to Watkins at the YWCA USA National Conference in June. CEOs from YWCAs across the nation voted based on criteria that included depth of direct services, recognition as a community leader and partner, commitment to the empowerment of all women and demonstration of successful outcomes for clients.

“Everything our agency does is centered on empowerment,” Watkins says. “I believe that in addition to our depth of direct services and the number of individuals we serve, YWCA USA was looking for a trusted advocate and a respected community partner. We are both.”

Watkins, on top of being a member of the state attorney general office’s Task Force on Sexual Assault and Task Force on Human Trafficking, is often invited with other YWCA representatives to speak at the Missouri state capitol. The organization also has an employee advocate based at the St. Louis Police Department and coordinates community response to violence by regularly training law enforcement and health care partners to improve responses to assault and other forms of violence.

YWCA Metro St. Louis, 1155 Olivette Executive Pkwy, St. Louis, 314-531-1115, ywcastl.org

24-Hour Crisis Help Line: 314-531-7273