Since 2004, the St. Louis nonprofit Veterans Business Resource Center (VBRC) has worked to assist U.S. military members and their families in the metro area with entrepreneurship guidance. Last month, American Direct Marketing Resources LLC of St. Louis donated $10,000 to the VBRC in support of these programs.
Services such as entrepreneurial training, assistance with loan applications and individual business counseling are offered to all U.S. military veterans, Guard or Reserve members, active-duty personnel who are transitioning to civilian life, as well as their spouses, children and other relatives. Programs are designed for those interested in starting businesses or growing existing companies.
“As a veteran-owned business, American Direct has been a true champion of veterans’ entrepreneurship and the work the VBRC has been doing for the past 15 years," VBRC president Darcella Craven said. "We’re grateful for their support, which enables us to help veterans and military families open and expand companies that will provide for their families and stimulate the economy.”
The VBRC also appointed six new board members recently to oversee counseling and training services. The newly appointed members are: Raymond Edwards, veteran, former CEO of AAIM Employers’ Group and principal consultant with Dyad Consulting Group; Eric Gholz, veteran and fraud investigator for the U.S. Department of Justice; Leon Huddleston, veteran, physician and attorney; Takisha Lovelace, veteran and director of operations for CareSTL Health; Mac McDougell, CPA and retired vice president of Regions Bank; and Sekhar Prabhakar, owner of CEdge Corp.
To learn more about VBRC programs, visit vetbiz.com or call 314-531-VETS (8387).