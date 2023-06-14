GET ON THE WATER

Dive into summer with these scenic metro watersports adventures.

Paddle Forest Park

Through Big Muddy Adventures, launch a paddle boat, canoe, stand-up paddleboard or single or double kayak from The Boathouse on Post-Dispatch Lake and marvel at the beauty of Forest Park’s iconic sites amid stunning blooms and rolling green landscapes.

Paddle Forest Park, 6101 Government Drive, St. Louis, 314-798-2961, paddleforestpark.com

Big Muddy Adventures

Big Muddy Adventures also offers opportunities on the water across the metro and beyond, from paddling the St. Louis riverfront on the great Mississippi for unforgettable views of the Gateway Arch to full moon floats, two-day river adventures, boat rentals at Simpson Lake in St. Louis County and more.

Big Muddy Adventures, 4662 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, 314-896-4262, 2muddy.com

Creve Coeur Lake Rentals

Experience picturesque, 320-acre Creve Coeur Lake from a canoe, single- or tandem-kayak, or stand-up paddleboard.

Creve Coeur Lake Rentals, 13171 Dripping Springs Road, Maryland Heights, 314-330-4692, crevecoeurlakerentals.net

SUP St. Louis

With mobile outfitter SUP St. Louis, learn to paddle with SUP 101 classes or take to the water as a family with Family Paddle & Play or Parent & Me Paddle sessions. Also enjoy paddleboard yoga or Pilates, sunset and full moon paddles, 24-hour to weekend-long paddleboard rentals and more.

SUP St. Louis, 314-639-6539, supstlouis.com