For a dining experience like no other, The Boathouse at Forest Park is at your service.
The storied St. Louis restaurant has made a slew of new improvements in order to promote speedy service and an overall unforgettable signature dining experience this summer and beyond along the sparkling waters of Post-Dispatch Lake in the heart of the metro’s beloved Forest Park.
“The Boathouse is just an iconic location for the whole region and a gem for St. Louis and beyond,” co-owner Charlie Downs says. “People who come to visit St. Louis, whether it’s a St. Louis Cardinals ballgame or the Saint Louis Zoo, often make a stop at The Boathouse.”
The waterfront establishment, which seats 80 inside and 100 for dining and imbibing al fresco, underwent recent work focused on its back-of-house, including a complete renovation of its kitchen and prep areas, Downs explains, noting that the project also included an update for the outside bar near the lake.
The improvements were completed in collaboration with Sugarfire; St. Louis City’s Department of Parks, Recreation, and Forestry; and Forest Park Forever.
The Boathouse’s management team, including partners Downs, Dave Molina, Mike Johnson and Heather Dougherty, along with chef Bryan Smith, are in their sixth year of captaining the helm. When the group took over, notable additions included The Annex – a bar with a glass wall overlooking the water – which plays host to private events. And last year, the lakeside eatery’s wooden deck was replaced by Forest Park Forever.
This summer, guests also can expect updated dining and catering menus – complete with four to five specials every day – so patrons can keep coming back for what’s new, Downs says.
The local institution also will be showcasing entertainment on weekends and two weekdays throughout the warm months from various acoustic artists and more, Downs adds.
For even more entertainment, guests can take bike rides around the park or paddleboats, kayaks, canoes and stand-up paddleboards out onto the lake, all courtesy of Big Muddy Adventures’ on-site rentals.
And if you’re looking to combine a paddle around the pond with a taste of The Boathouse, the establishment’s catering team is helping you celebrate special occasions on the water with an event calendar full of delicious meals that can be enjoyed as you and yours float by the park’s landmark sites, from the World’s Fair Pavilion to the Saint Louis Art Museum and Grand Basin at Art Hill.
“The Boathouse is a wonderful amenity for the park,” Downs says, noting that the improvement projects never stop for his restaurant group and Forest Park partners. “The park just keeps transforming.”
The Boathouse at Forest Park, 6101 Government Drive, St. Louis, 314-366-1555, boathousestl.com