Stray Rescue of St. Louis animal shelter breaks ground on $25 million facility

Animal shelters are struggling right now. Every year, approximately 6.3 million animals enter the shelters across the U.S., the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals estimates, and the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the issue. For the past two-plus years, many shelters in the metro area and around the country have been operating at maximum capacity.
Stray Rescue of St. Louis hopes to build a better future for animals in the area, thanks to a new facility at 4084 Bingham Ave. in St. Louis, where a groundbreaking ceremony took place in early August.
“With the new facility, we will be able to house more animals, have more room to help with the ongoing growing cat population and have a more relaxing and healing environment for all the babies in our care,” says Cassady Caldwell, Stray Rescue of St. Louis CEO.
The Stray Rescue of St. Louis Sanctuary, Adoption & Humane Education Center is the culmination of years of dreaming. Caldwell toured other shelters around the region to see what worked and what didn’t. Eventually, Stray Rescue – a nonprofit that’s operated for more than 25 years – decided to purchase this former auto repair building constructed in 1919.
“It has been vacant for the last few years, and we can’t wait to bring new life into this beautiful old building,” Caldwell adds.
The estimated cost for the new facility is $25 million, with $13.9 million coming from the capital campaign and donations connected with naming rights. When it’s all said and done, Stray Rescue’s new home will encompass 120,000 square feet. According to a press release, the nonprofit anticipates the project will take three to five years to complete.
The new facility not only gives Stray Rescue the capacity to save more cats and dogs but also adds more enrichment yards both inside and out, plus a large training facility and more clinic space. Additionally, the building will include dedicated places for animals fighting parvo or distemper, a designated area for maternity care, larger kitty areas – including a designated space for those infected with FIV and FELV – a Humane Education Center, a Community Vet Clinic and even boarding services.
But Stray Rescue does more than simply shelter animals and pair them with prospective parents. The team helps rehabilitate pets.
“Most of the dogs and cats we rescue come straight off the streets and need more time to decompress than most,” Caldwell explains. “And what makes Stray Rescue so unique is we give them that time. We give them what they need to heal, to trust and to understand humans can be good, kind and loving.”
“We are thrilled to grow and expand our reach, not only for the animals but also the community,” she continues. “We have been saving lives for 25 years, and we are just getting started.”
Stray Rescue of St. Louis, 2320 Pine St., St. Louis, 314-771-6121, strayrescue.org