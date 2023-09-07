You need look no further than your local animal shelter for evidence of humanity at both its worst and its best: You’ll find animals who have suffered inconceivable cruelty as well as the compassionate people fighting to give them a second chance at the life they deserve.
Stray Rescue of St. Louis is no exception. Founded in 1998, the beloved local shelter continues to make a massive impact by rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming the neediest animals in our metro and taking action to end animal cruelty, neglect and abuse. It’s a lofty goal, but with the construction of a new site underway, a slew of success stories under their belt and a number of events on the way, it’s clear that Stray Rescue is up to the task.
We sat down with a representative from Stray Rescue to talk about what’s new and next for the shelter.
We spoke with you last year, soon after the groundbreaking on the new facility. Any updates on the new site?
We recently began construction on the administration building (yay!), but we will not be able to move in for a few years due in part to extended lead times on construction materials and supplies. We are asking the community to please support this $20 million project; our future home will be built on gifts from generous people who understand and believe in our mission and want to support the needs of animals right here in St. Louis City.
Within the last year, what have been some of Stray Rescue’s greatest accomplishments?
The animals will always be our greatest success stories. One thing that sets Stray Rescue of St. Louis apart is that if there is a chance for an animal to live a good quality life, we will always give them that chance. We've seen some pretty amazing recoveries this year, such as:
- She-Ra – She was a mere skeleton when a man found her tied to a bus station and took her home. He called us, and when we arrived, we found her too weak to stand on her own. We fed her small, frequent meals so that her body could safely process the food, and she gained healthy weight. We took her on stroller rides around the city until she gained the strength to stand and walk on her own. Before long, she was feeling amazing – running and joyously playing like a little puppy! She is now adopted and adored by her family.
- Perma – This sweet little kitty was hit by a car, and her jaw was broken in at least one place. She went into emergency surgery with us, and we performed a procedure called a Labial Button surgery, where we sutured her jaw shut using buttons to keep the suture elevated from her skin. She had these buttons for four to six weeks as her jaw healed, and during that time, she was fed through a feeding tube. Despite the pain and discomfort, she remained very sweet and grateful for the help and love we were giving her. This is one strong kitty – she made it through her healing journey with flying colors, and now she's happy, healthy, snuggly and adopted!
- Lil Gus Gus – This sweet boy came to us after being shot in the head. Yes, you read that right. The small caliber bullet went in the front of his head, bounced off of his skull and exited out the back. Because there were no skull fractures, he was able to make a full recovery. He had sarcoptic mange and an infection, and he was covered in fleas. He was so sad and scared, but after just a couple of days of antibiotics, pain meds and lots of attention and love, he became the wiggliest boy! He is still in our care and getting medicated baths, but is now ready for a foster home. Look at his adorable teeth! He is such a special, brave miracle boy!
What challenges have you encountered?
We actually just broke a record for the most intakes we’ve had in one month in our entire 25-year history. Sadly, our disposable society is treating 'man's best friend' worse than ever. We are seeing packs of dogs on the streets again, and we are seeing horrible abuse and shocking neglect, like numerous gunshot victims and emaciated dogs. So many of them come to us after living on a chain their entire lives, giving birth on the streets, tied to stop signs and fire hydrants and more. It's been a very hard and trying year, and our staff has been stretched very thin as we are rescuing more than ever.
Any events coming up?
Our annual Holiday Gala is coming up on Friday, Dec. 1, at the beautiful Chase Park Plaza, where we anticipate welcoming more than 700 guests! This is such an important fundraiser for us, and it is a great way to kick off the holiday season. You can do all your holiday shopping at the Gala at the silent and live auctions, and there will be a photo booth, an open bar, a delicious dinner and a heartwarming video presentation.
The most special part of the evening is seeing our brave warrior dogs who came to us on the brink of death walk the red carpet – happy, healthy and loved! It is the feel-good event of the season, and we hope you will join us this year! The event has sold out the last two years, so we are hoping for another sell-out and to make this magical night a huge success for the animals. Sponsorships are also available at strayrescue.org/gala.
Beyond attending events, how can people get involved and help out?
There are so many ways to get involved and help to make our city a better place for animals.
By donating to ongoing construction efforts at the new facility, you can help us save lives and leave a legacy that will make an amazing, lasting impact on animals and our community for generations to come. We are happy to give you a tour of our new facility in progress, and there are many naming opportunities available throughout the building campus and grounds in recognition of your legacy gift. Anyone interested can email aimee@strayrescue.org to learn more and to schedule a private tour. More information about our capital campaign, big plans for the future and architect’s renderings are available at strayrescue.org/capital-campaign.
Of course, we are always looking for loving families to adopt, but we also always need foster homes. When you come to foster a dog or cat, you are opening that apartment in our shelter so we can rescue another poor soul from the streets who desperately needs our help. We also started offering Rovernights, which is a great option for people who are on the fence about adopting or maybe can't adopt but still want to help a dog. You can take a dog home for a few nights and give them all the love they deserve. Their true personalities shine when they are in a home environment, and we learn so much about them. And many are adopted right away!
We also are always in need of volunteers to help us enrich the lives of animals currently living in our shelter by taking them on walks and showing them love. Volunteers can also do laundry, help out in the resale shop, take dogs to adoption events and more!
Stray Rescue of St. Louis, 2320 Pine St., St. Louis, 314-771-6121, strayrescue.org