Walking into The Social Goods Marketplace’s new location on South Grand Boulevard, you’ll first notice the soaring ceilings, blue-and-white-tiled floor and maybe owner Morgan Noll’s dog, Ted, trotting up to say hello.
Look a little closer, and you’ll find a space that aims to give the community a place to find essential sustainable products – from a refill station stocked with bath soap, laundry pods and face wash to shelves lined with reusable food storage bags and locally made products. The new, larger location allowed The Social Goods’ refill station and book selection to expand, and South Grand’s bustle increased foot traffic. Here, Noll tells us about how her sustainability passion started, what she hopes The Social Goods will bring to the community and which products are easiest for customers to incorporate into their lifestyles.
How did you get involved with sustainability personally?
“I started in college. I was in New York going to a low-waste store. The shop there was called Package Free and the lady who ran it had a YouTube video that went viral of five years’ worth of her trash that fit in a little jar. Whenever they announced that there'd be more plastic in the oceans than fish by 2050, I was like, ‘Oh, wow. I didn't realize it was that big of a thing.’ And so I remembered her and thought maybe I could try to reduce plastic in my own life. It started with one product at a time.”
What advice do you have for people trying to be more sustainable themselves?
“I think it's important to not put too much pressure on it for yourself. I think everyone should do the best they can. But it's also such a big-scale problem that, on an individual level, it's about making whatever changes you can and letting that be enough. It's not about being perfect, but finding what works for you and what's easy for you to stick to as a habit. I think with [The Social Goods] it's about making it accessible to more people so that more people can make little changes.”
What are some sustainable products in The Social Goods that would be easiest for people to incorporate into their daily lives?
“I try to have a lot of daily use stuff. Some of them might not fit people's certain preferences – like toothpaste tablets are not going to be for everybody. I think laundry is a really easy one. I have four different laundry options, so people can pick and choose what they like: I have pods, liquid, powder and sheets for laundry in the refill station.”
How does the refill station work?
“The idea is that either people could buy a container here or bring their own and just use that same container basically forever. You're just bringing the same container back and refilling it instead of throwing away a [plastic] container every time. And I'm getting everything for the refill in a closed-loop system, which means I get it in bulk and then I send the containers back. So there's no container being thrown away in the process.”
How does The Social Goods’ focus on self-care fit into its mission of sustainability?
“The self-care stuff is all about sustainability for you: being able to make other choices or look out for your community and the environment because you're good [and] starting with yourself. I feel like that's how the self-care ties in. It’s getting you what you need so you can show up for others.”
The Social Goods Marketplace, 3189 S. Grand Blvd., St. Louis, thesocialgoodsmarketplace.com