Many count down the years, months and days until they can retire. At The Gatesworth, a premier St. Louis senior living community, retirement has never looked better. Even amidst the global health crisis, this top-rated community offers security and unparalleled amenities to keep residents both safe and content.
Following the local and federal government guidelines to protect its residents, The Gatesworth continues to deliver comfort at a time when socialization has been stalled.
“The health and wellness of our residents, employees and family members remain our top priority,” executive director Carrie Montrey says. “Currently, we are not allowing visitors. All of The Gatesworth staff completes a health screening questionnaire and have their temperature taken before every shift. The staff also receives ongoing education and training about social distancing to provide as safe of an environment as possible.”
Residents can take additional comfort from the community’s lush grounds, which create an oasis amid the Clayton cityscape. Curated outdoor spaces include a reflection pond, where ducks often congregate, a putting green, two dining areas and a pavilion.
The Gatesworth’s success is owed to its core value of choice and opportunity – a concept that has inspired industry people worldwide. “The Gatesworth is designed for exceptional living,” Montrey describes. “We want our community to inspire a vibrant, active lifestyle. Instead of worrying about maintaining a home, residents are taking art classes, gardening, improving their golf game or discovering a new passion. They are living their best lives.”
The staff cater to each resident at every level of the community, from the kitchen, where Chef Brian Hardy responds to requests and even adopts residents’ family recipes, to customized living spaces that reflect what feels most familiar to each occupant.
“People ask all the time, ‘how do you train the employees to always look you in the eye, smile and say hi as they pass you in the hallway?’” Montrey says. “You can’t train someone to do that. We hire people who naturally have that [trait] in their personality. We are a team and we strive for the best.”
The Gatesworth, at its best, features world-class facilities, which include a state-of-the-art fitness center that comes fully equipped, with a heated indoor saltwater pool and certified trainers available on-site, and a full-service spa, Spa|One, that serves with a beauty salon, a barbershop, wood-paneled locker rooms, a cosmetics counter and massage rooms.
“Residents have many complimentary amenities [made] available to them, including in-house postal services, weekly computer tutors, online shopping assistance, daily deliveries from Walgreens, a fashion boutique and room service,” Montrey details.
This level of service is evident from the moment a future resident plans their move to the retirement community. Moving coordinator Heather Cox visits their home to help determine what and how to pack, ensuring the transition is smooth and stress-free. She manages that by producing a floorplan for each new resident that is to scale and takes into consideration where each piece of furniture will fit.
“Residents can choose to combine two apartments or completely gut and redo their apartment before they move in,” Montrey says. “So, it’s specifically customized to their personal needs and taste.”
A diverse roster of activities encourages residents to thrive, from discussion groups and lectures to movie nights and art classes, making it easy to stay engaged. “The Gatesworth is a warm and welcoming community for seniors who want to remain active, eat well, pursue passions and make new friends – all in the comfort of a safe and engaging environment,” Montrey adds.
With approximately 240 staff members prepared to fulfill the needs and desires of its residents, The Gatesworth, it seems, really does make “home” feel like the best place to be. Take your virtual tour online today at thegatesworth.com.
The Gatesworth, One McKnight Place, St. Louis, 314-993-0111, thegatesworth.com