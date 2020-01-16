Every love story is special, and the mission at Cheree Berry Paper is to provide wedding invitations and day-of paper that set the tone for your big day. “We love using paper to tell a couple’s story. Our invites create the mood for the wedding,” says founder and creative director Cheree Berry.
With Cheree Berry Paper, you’ll work with a talented team of designers and project managers to execute your stationery vision. Schedule a custom consultation or stop by their Ladue shop to view a curated collection of invitation designs, featuring metallic foils, stunning typography, unique formats and a multitude of monograms. Whether you’re looking for a timeless or unexpected aesthetic, Cheree Berry Paper is ready to help you create the paper items and design assets that tell your love story.
9220 Clayton Road | Saint Louis | Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
chereeberrypaper.com | 314-533-6688