“From our family, to yours,
This story and cover were arranged before the current situation intensified throughout the Country. Please know that we are always here for your loved ones. We live on site to insure that we are involved in the lives of all of our residents. We would like to impart that in trying times, we connect through caring for one another. Now, more than ever, we are committed to protecting the health and wellbeing of the Mari de Villa family.
Sincerely,
Fred and Mary Kay Wiesehan,
Joseph Wiesehan and Fritz Wiesehan”
No person ages the same way, and the personalization of every resident’s care has been the mission of Mari de Villa Senior Living since the retirement community opened its doors in 1960.
The personal approach at Mari de Villa remains true to its core values of providing the very best 24-hour care for its residents. “Every day, we get up and [are] committed to providing the best care we can,” expresses president and CEO Fred Wiesehan.
Located on a 22-acre campus in Town and Country, Mari de Villa has room for every level of care, from independent living in its Villa Estates to 24-hour care in its Villa West, Villa East and Waterford buildings. The Wiesehan family works alongside their dedicated staff –some who have been with Mari de Villa for more than 20 years – to serve each resident’s unique needs.
“We don’t have multiple locations to focus on, so we know our guests and their families,” he says. “Caring has truly been the life of many of the staff and management.”
At Mari de Villa, the emphasis isn’t only on caring for physical health, but also on emotional comfort and wellbeing. Residents are called guests and are given all the accommodation of a luxury resort. Classes, clubs and outings allow residents to stay active with their interests and lifestyles, and the suites in Villa Estates range in size from 1,000 to more than 3,000 square feet, with high-end appliances, granite countertops and hardwood floors – and décor chosen by the resident.
For residents needing individual attention, Villa East and Waterford have a variety of care levels, allowing for residents to age gracefully. “As our guests grow older, it is generally the case that his or her care needs will increase,” Wiesehan explains. “Being licensed as a skilled nursing [facility], we can adapt to these changes with little disruption to them.”
Today, 60 years after its founding, Mari de Villa continues to grow. Plans are in motion for the new construction of East Lake, a luxury assisted living building off the lake on the Mari de Villa 2 campus. “We hope to break ground late summer [or] early fall,” Wiesehan says.
“The senior living landscape can be very confusing for families trying to navigate through the senior living options,” Wiesehan concludes. ”We would welcome the opportunity to tour families through Mari de Villa and answer any questions you may have. We are confident you will be pleased with what you see.”
Mari de Villa, 13900 Clayton Road, Town and Country, 636-227-5347, maridevilla.com