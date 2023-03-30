When it comes to finances, there is a lot to keep track of. However, keeping track of your information through streamlined summaries and financial checklists can help you set up a better future.

“You may be surprised to see how many financial relationships you have,” explains Whitey Holt, CFP®, CDFA®, wealth manager with Plaza Advisory Group. “[These include] banks, lenders, insurance companies, investment companies and workplace benefits. Each may serve a different purpose, and most are likely needed. To manage it, creating a system is very beneficial. Advances in technology make it easier for all of us to track and organize our finances.”

Holt outlines that the best way to start planning is to create a net worth statement, cash flow and insurance summary, which are important documents for understanding your overall financial picture that can make it easier to track where everything is now and in the future.

From there, Holt suggests reviewing the information you’ve gathered by questioning what role each investment or account plays in your financial picture, along with how to make the system more streamlined and easier to oversee moving forward. Annual reviews thereafter can help keep everything from becoming disorganized.

“When working through a big life event, we find that checklists and flow charts, in conjunction with the documents above, can be valuable tools for decision making,” Holt says. “Life is too complicated to have one financial checklist, so look for ones specific to what you are trying to accomplish – like buying a house, converting a Roth IRA or reviewing your life insurance.”

Plaza Advisory Group works one-on-one with clients to identify what they have and helps them create a personalized system for tracking and managing their wealth.

“Come in and see us; the conversations we have will give you a good picture of what our firm is about and the value we can offer,” Holt concludes. “We blend investment management, financial planning and organizational coaching to help clients achieve their goals.”

Plaza Advisory Group, 101 S. Hanley Road, Suite 1350, 314-726-0600, plazaadvisors.com

Whitey Holt is a Wealth Manger in Steward Partners St. Louis office. Although Whitey Holt has compensated Ladue News to have this advertisement featured in its publications, this is not a solicitation nor intended to provide individually tailored investment advice. The strategies and/or investments referenced may not be suitable for all investors. You should consult their tax advisor for matters involving taxation and tax planning and their attorney for matters involving trust and estate planning and other legal matters. The views expressed herein are those of the author and may not necessarily reflect the views of Steward Partners Investment Solutions, LLC member FINRA/SIPC or Steward Partners Investment Advisory, LLC.