Plaza Advisory Group Walks Through How To Keep Your Investment Profile Afloat

At a time when investment ventures are volatile, you may be carefully considering your next move. Thankfully, Plaza Advisory Group has a talented and trusted team eager to engage and guide you closer to your goals.
“Working with a financial advisor can help you navigate the complex array of investment vehicles to find solutions for your needs,” says Judy Rubin – Certified Financial Planner TM and Certified Divorce Financial Analyst®, Partner, Managing Director and Wealth Manager for Plaza Advisory Group. “It’s important to match investments to an investor’s time horizon, risk capacity and liquidity needs. Every investment has pros and cons, and today there are more investment choices than ever.”
It is important to seek advice from someone who not only understands the nuances of investments, but also cares about catering to the client’s specific needs.
People are also reading…
“By working with a Certified Financial Planner TM, people can get advice from someone who agrees to uphold the fiduciary standard, which requires an advisor to put their clients’ needs before their own,” Rubin says.
Knowing the advisor prioritizes the clients’ interests above all else helps them feel comfortable in the relationship, especially now when the markets are seeing a lot of volatility.
“Even investments which are usually looked upon as safe, like some bonds, have seen a historic loss of value,” Rubin says. “The stock market has had a serious slide, as well, while real estate is having its own set of problems from rising interest rates. During times like these, it is important to monitor investments and make adjustments given the state of where things are today. We don’t believe in market timing; however, there are steps that people can take to navigate these stormy times.”
Two things Rubin recommends to her clients are having regular portfolio reviews and patience. Clients should feel comfortable reaching out to their advisor between reviews with questions or concerns.
“Historically, a patient and persistent investor is rewarded for long term investing,” Rubin says. “It’s always important to review your portfolio and confirm that your asset and investment mix matches your needs and your risk tolerance. The more you depend on your portfolio for the near term, the more proper planning increases in importance.”
Plaza Advisory Group strives to give clients outstanding, personalized financial services.
“At Plaza Advisory Group, we work closely with our clients to organize their finances, invest their assets with purpose and navigate what life throws at them,” Rubin says. “No one has all of the answers, but we take seriously our role as a trusted advisor to our clients.”
Plaza Advisory Group, 101 S. Hanley Road, Suite 1350, 314-726-0600, plazaadvisors.com
Judy Rubin is a Wealth Manger in Steward Partners St. Louis office. Although Judy Rubin has compensated Ladue News to have this advertisement featured in its publications, this is not a solicitation nor intended to provide individually tailored investment advice. The strategies and/or investments referenced may not be suitable for all investors. You should consult their tax advisor for matters involving taxation and tax planning and their attorney for matters involving trust and estate planning and other legal matters. The views expressed herein are those of the author and may not necessarily reflect the views of Steward Partners Investment Solutions, LLC member FINRA/SIPC or Steward Partners Investment Advisory, LLC.