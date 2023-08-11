In July, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signed a bill giving production companies tax rebates of up to 20 percent of qualified expenses when filming in the state. Already, the new law is bringing film business to St. Louis. “We are thrilled that the governor has signed the bill into law, and we will be able to film the entire project in St. Louis,” says Linda Huntington of Radically Inspired Films.

Huntington is speaking of the film “On Fire,” a biopic about John O’Leary, a St. Louis resident, motivational speaker, podcaster and author of “On Fire: The 7 Choices to Ignite a Radically Inspired Life.” Huntington will serve as the film’s executive producer. She points out that even with the current Screen Actors Guild and Writers Guild of America strikes, actors will still be able to work on independent film projects like “On Fire.”

“Having said that, some actors won’t be willing to cross the picket line,” she says. “Once we are completely cast, we are hoping to proceed with our plan to shoot early fall, which should produce a completed film by the end of the year.” Filming is expected to take about four weeks. Two studios have expressed interest in the film, and a distribution deal would allow for both theater and streaming releases.

St. Louis Filmworks, a local film advocacy nonprofit with the purpose of increasing film and television production in St. Louis, is assisting Radically Inspired Films by helping make connections to crew, services and other forms of local support. “We just launched our fiscal sponsorship program, and we will be launching a grant program this fall and a writer competition in the spring,” says Mary Kay Sheets, co-founder of St. Louis Film Works. “‘On Fire’ is the fifth project our fiscal sponsorship program is supporting so far this year.”

O’Leary’s story centers on his recovery from severe burns he suffered as a 9-year-old when he accidentally ignited an explosive gasoline fire in his garage. He spent five months in the hospital and endured years of follow-up surgeries and physical therapy. As an adult, O’Leary began sharing his story as a motivational speaker. He published “On Fire” in 2016 and a second book, “In Awe: Rediscover Your Childlike Wonder to Unleash Inspiration, Meaning and Joy,” in 2020.

“Audiences likely think that a burn survivor will talk specifically about his journey but [will] find out, after hearing my message, that the story is really about gratitude for the gift of life and harnessing our potential to elevate others,” O’Leary says. Huntington heard O’Leary deliver this message at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas and asked O’Leary if he would consider turning the story into a movie. “After telling her that many people had suggested it, but I hadn’t taken any steps, she asked for permission to move forward,” he says. “She began the process, built a team, hired a script writer, attracted a world-class director [Sean McNamara], secured funding and got us to the exciting point where we are today.”

The film will follow O’Leary’s story of struggles, recovery and support as he “moved through shame and regret to embracing fully the scars and the gift of life.” Among the unexpected help he received during recovery, former St. Louis Cardinals announcer Jack Buck heard of O’Leary’s condition and visited him in the hospital, encouraging him to fight for survival. After six months of recovery, O’Leary was honored with a special day at Busch Stadium.

O’Leary is still getting used to the idea of his life story on film. “After enduring burns to my entire body, my dream was not one day to share the story or celebrate the scars – it was to fit in and be ordinary,” he says. “It is utterly surreal to imagine that a story I spent decades trying to hide from has moved as many lives as it has and is being transformed into a traditional, full-length, Hollywood movie.

“I love that there is a tragic story, a redemptive story, a Cardinals baseball story, a family story and a love story all folded into one powerful story of life,” he says. “And at a time of so much divisiveness, cynicism and negativity, I love that the movie 'On Fire' celebrates what happens when a community comes together, when personal imperfections are embraced and when we allow the fear of who we wish we were to finally give way to the gift of all we already are.”

Radically Inspired Films, radicallyinspired.com