New event space from Butler’s Pantry looks to St. Louis’ past – and to the city’s future

What once was one of the metro area’s centers of industrial activity, sitting near a hub where 18 rail lines connected St. Louis to the rest of the county, is now a new events venue dubbed 18Rails | The Venue @CityFoundrySTL.
“It has been a dream of ours to bring the Butler’s Pantry brand to City Foundry STL,” says Bridget Bitza, chief revenue officer of Butler’s Pantry, the locally based catering and event design company running the venue. “With the history of City Foundry, we have no doubt that 18Rails will only amplify the already innovative community that’s been created in the heart of our city.”
The building was once home to Century Electric company, one of the area’s top manufacturers of motors and generators, and now houses City Foundry STL public market and food hall, in addition to 18Rails.
“This is the part of history that drove the design of the space,” Bitza says. “We wanted to maintain its industrial roots, while featuring modern aesthetics and conveniences. So when visiting, you’ll see a wall of original windows allowing for natural light, as well as materials like treated concrete, wood grain, metal sheeting and exposed brick. Within the same vein, we know that electricity changed everything, and that’s what we want this venue to be all about – advancement, innovation and originality.”
And the result is an industrial interior with spectacular steampunk touches.
“The space is dynamic, chic, elegant and urban, allowing for many different types of events to shine in their own special way,” Bitza says. “Whatever creative visions or wish list you have, the partnership of 18Rails and Butler’s Pantry will help you create an ‘ahhh’ setting and lasting memories for you and your guests.”
18Rails also offers state-of-the-art audio\visual equipment that can provide custom color enhancements and added warmth to the ambiance of any event. There’s a custom ceiling installation available, as well, that allows interesting design features, like unique lighting or draping, to be “clipped in” to offer maximum design flexibility, Bitza describes.
“The beautiful thing about 18Rails is its versatility and proximity to all major highways and the surrounding community,” Bitza adds. “Along with parties, weddings and other special events, we can see ourselves doing some cool musically inspired events.”
Although there isn’t a permanent stage, there are spaces for bands or DJs, Bitza notes. “There also aren’t any permanent bars,” she says. “We leave the 6,700 square feet of space totally flexible, so it can be converted to accommodate any event design and style you desire. We love to innovate! We are thrilled to be a part of breathing new life into this property, all while keeping the original purpose of it alive.”
18Rails | The Venue @CityFoundrySTL, 3730 Foundry Way, Suite 110, St. Louis, 314-664-7680, 18rails.com