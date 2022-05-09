New Build-A-Bear Workshop Concept Debuts in Chesterfield, Providing the Ultimate Party Experience

Nearly 25 years ago, Build-A-Bear Workshop opened its first location in the Saint Louis Galleria, and now it’s branching out with a new concept: Build-A-Bear Adventure. The first-of-its-kind experience is, as of this spring, available only in the metro area, according to a press release.
“We wanted to create a new space for Build-A-Bear fans – a place where families, friends and organizations can enjoy the Build-A-Bear experience but in a more curated way,” says Chris Hurt, chief operations and experience officer for Build-A-Bear. “Parties have always been an amazing part of our workshop experience, and this larger space allows us to expand our offerings and [is] curated to the needs of our guests.”
Hurt says Build-A-Bear Adventure, which is located at 17353 Edison Ave. in Chesterfield, offers a private workshop experience, private party rooms, the Build-A-Bear Bakeshop experience, selfie rooms and an arcade.
“The space captures all the fun and excitement of a traditional Build-A-Bear Workshop location in a new, fresh way,” Hurt explains. “There is a full workshop with all the elements that you know and love – from the Choose Me Wall, where you can select your new furry friend, to the stuffers, where we bring the furry friend to life and do the iconic Heart Ceremony, to a full selection of clothing and accessories. We also have three private party rooms, a bakeshop-themed room, selfie rooms and a full arcade!”
Hurt describes Build-A-Bear Adventure as the perfect place to host a party.
“We have a number of party packages to choose from to fit any budget,” he says. “We also offer events throughout the week like Bear Builder University, where you can go behind the scenes to make your own furry friend; Camp Cupcake, where you can decorate (and eat!) a jumbo cupcake with the help of a master decorator, or Adventure Days, when we have fun activities and crafts.”
And it’s the abundance of amenities – in addition to the traditional workshop experience – that he believes makes Build-A-Bear Adventure stand out.
“There is something for everyone,” Hurt says. “And just like every visit to a workshop, each visit to Build-A-Bear Adventure will offer something new as we introduce new furry friends, new cupcake designs at Camp Cupcake and fun activities during Adventure Days. With the variety of activities available, as well as our partnership with local vendors like Sarah’s Cake Shop in Chesterfield, [it] allows you to create the perfect experience no matter the occasion!”
Build-A-Bear Adventure, 17353 Edison Ave., Chesterfield, 636-237-6101, buildabear.com