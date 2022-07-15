Meet Jody Sowell: New President of the Missouri Historical Society in St. Louis

Jody Sowell has been named the seventh president of the Missouri Historical Society, the nonprofit that operates the Missouri History Museum in St. Louis.

Formerly the MHS managing director of public history, Sowell officially took the helm July 11, following the retirement of Frances Levine, the organization’s former president.

“Jody and I have worked together so well, and I know he has the long-term health of the MHS – and commitment to MHS, the staff and the community – at heart,” Levine states in a press release. “Jody is creative, articulate and enthusiastic. I learned my love of St. Louis from listening to Jody, and I know he’ll bring everything he has to the role.”

Sowell joined MHS in 2006 as an oral historian and later served as director of exhibitions and research. He helped steer MHS away from traveling shows, according to the release, to develop more in-house exhibitions that shared local history in innovative ways. This led to some of the highest-attendance years in the organization’s history, including eight of the 10 most-visited exhibitions in the museum’s more-than-100-year history opened during his six years as exhibitions director.

The next decade “promises to be transformative for MHS,” Sowell states. Among new initiatives, he explains that MHS will open three new core galleries at the museum, showcase more of its collection than ever before and reintroduce metro area residents to downtown’s Soldiers Memorial Military Museum, which the organization also operates. “It’s an incredibly exciting time for MHS,” Sowell adds. “We’re introducing people to a St. Louis they’ve never met – even if they’ve lived here throughout their whole life.”

Sowell says he particularly looks forward to renewing the museum’s emphasis on African American history: “We will share more African American history, diversify our staff and diversify the history field as a whole through an annual African American history fellowship, where students from around the country will not only learn about African American history but learn how to tell that history through museums.” The fellowship is set to launch next year.

Additional upcoming exhibitions slated for the museum include a new 1904 World’s Fair “destination exhibition,” featuring a scaled model, and a decade-by-decade walk through St. Louis’ biggest moments, set for the second floor in 2027. Coming this August, “Coloring STL” will be an interactive architectural display, where visitors will be invited to color on a St. Louis skyline illustration depicted on dry-erase wallpaper covering the gallery walls, Sowell says.

MHS also aims to digitize more of the museum’s collection for online consumption, as well as open a new artifact showcase gallery called “Collected,” where one object will stand alone, telling its own impactful story, Sowell notes.

And with its new second-floor Vision Lab, visitors are invited to help shape the museum’s future plans right alongside MHS, Sowell explains: “Visitors can give us input on what they would like us to cover and how they would like us to present it.”

With every exhibition, MHS aims to connect residents here with the metro area’s past. “We believe the more people are connected to St. Louis’ past, the more interested they will be in its present,” Sowell states, “and the more invested they will be in its future.”

Missouri History Museum, 5700 Lindell Blvd., St. Louis, 314-746-4599, mohistory.org