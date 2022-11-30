‘Matched With Love’ matchmaking service aims to pair St. Louis-based young professionals

Tired of trying to find long-term love on dating apps?

St. Louis-based Matched With Love is a new matchmaking and date coaching firm that specializes in connecting single young professionals looking for serious relationships.

“Dating is tough right now – on average, singles spend 10 hours per week on dating apps,” founder and certified matchmaker Darci Roberts says. “Young professionals are busy, tired of the apps and have lost two years of potentially meeting their person due to the pandemic. Singles, especially here in St. Louis, are having a hard time meeting compatible partners.”

Matched With Love uses a personalized matchmaking approach to intentionally match singles with potential partners who have common interests and life goals, saving time while connecting clients with truly compatible partners, Roberts explains.

Clients who sign on have access to the firm’s duo: Roberts, a St. Louis native who received her matchmaking certification from the New York-based Global Love Institute (formerly known as the Matchmaking Institute), and Jasmine Mauss, a certified date and relationship coach and a family and relationship therapist who assists clients in improving their self-awareness and confidence as they search for long-lasting love.

“If you’re a single young professional – millennials between the ages of 26 and 42 – and are open and ready for a long-term relationship, you should join Matched With Love,” Roberts says.

The firm offers four main services: joining its complimentary network of singles, becoming a matchmaking client, signing up for individual date coaching sessions and booking online dating and business photo shoots.

“Complimentary member[s] of the network of singles … have first access to our events [and] dating resources,” Roberts explains. “If we do have a client that is a match, you receive a complimentary service; we meet with you, go through the process and introduce you to our client that meets [your] criteria.”

Roberts details one client success story of a metro area nurse and single mom who is now happily dating her match exclusively: “She is genuine, hardworking and kind … and we matched her with an amazing man – a family-oriented, business professional ready for a long-term relationship. She said they spent more than five hours talking during their first date because they had so much in common.”

The Matched With Love client, who shared her story anonymously per the firm’s privacy standards, says she was “matched with someone who meets all of my criteria.”

“It’s very hard to find and connect with others as a working adult with limited free time,” the client shares. “Darci [Roberts] made sure to spend a good amount of time with me during our discovery sessions in order to find out exactly what I was looking for, so she could match me with the most compatible person. The date coaching sessions with Jasmine … helped me with my dating anxiety and … new dating strategies.”

Being a part of someone’s love story is hard work but definitely worth it, Roberts notes: “To bring that happiness into someone’s life – there’s really no other feeling like that.”

Matched With Love, @matchedwithlove, matchedwithlove.com