A sweet-smelling shop has popped up in Maplewood.

Blissfully Popped Popcorn opened at 7318 Manchester Road in June offering sweet and savory popcorn in classic, gourmet and St. Louis-inspired flavors – all personally popped by owner Janee Cawthon.

“I’ve been making popcorn on top of the stove – and my mom and grandma popped popcorn on the stove – for as long as I can remember,” Cawthon recalls.

The entrepreneur’s latest venture popped into her head five years ago while she was running an event planning business. “A client was having a bridal shower and I was doing candy, dessert and fun food buffets,” she explains. “For the candy table for the bridal shower, I put chocolate on popcorn and it was a big hit.”

A one-woman show, Cawthon started popping popcorn out of her basement in 2019. “I learned how to color and caramelize popcorn and make different flavors, and I made favor bags for everything from baby showers to weddings,” she says.

As her popcorn’s popularity grew, Cawthon decided to launch Blissfully Popped’s first brick-and-mortar establishment. “I call it a boutique – it’s very cute, intimate and pink, which is my favorite color, and very welcoming and bright,” she says. “It’s a lot of fun.”

The shop’s 12 mouthwatering options range from classic butter to Blissfully Popped’s signature So St. Louis flavor, which features classic cheddar popcorn with a spicy twist using the familiar local taste of Old Vienna of St. Louis Red Hot Riplets barbeque chips. Additional flavors include Very Berry Strawberry Shortcake, Caramel Cashew and Tuxedo, a classic caramel corn drizzled with both white and milk chocolate.

“I am big on quality and freshness, so I keep it to a limited menu and offer a flavor of the month,” Cawthon notes. “People look forward to a different flavor every month.”

For August, Cawthon has cooked up a back-to-school-meets-autumn concoction: caramel apple pie.

When customers cross the sweet shop’s threshold, they feel right at home, Cawthon says. “Every single day, I hear, ‘Oh my gosh, it smells so good in here’ and ‘Oh, it’s so cute in here’ and that warms my heart.”

In addition to filling up on popcorn, patrons can satisfy their sweet tooth with the store’s assortment of candies and sodas.

Beyond the shop’s 12 popcorn flavors available for purchase during store hours (10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday), Blissfully Popped also offers popcorn buffets for a fun and flavorful addition to events, from weddings to birthday parties and anniversaries. Simply call a week or two in advance for event orders, Cawthon says. “I also do popcorn favors in a cute box or bag to fit your event theme or color scheme,” she adds, noting customers should allow three to five days for custom flavor and color orders.

Additionally, Cawthon says online ordering will pop up at blissfullypopped.com soon.

Blissfully Popped Popcorn, 7318 Manchester Road, Maplewood, 314-495-5782, blissfullypopped.com