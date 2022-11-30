Ladue News remembers copy editor and staff writer, Bryan A. Hollerbach

By Emily Adams, Editor-in-Chief

In his seven years as copy editor and staff writer of Ladue News, Bryan A. Hollerbach pitched a minimum of 50 ways to support St. Louis’ arts community per month – “arts” rather than “art” because, as Bryan consistently pointed out, there is always a different way to pursue creative expression. It’s a credence he exemplified, through and through. In each of these 84 months, Bryan consulted his metro area map about one million times to ensure that each defined neighborhood and city in the LN coverage area received appropriate recognition. Every single day, he – in his own words – “kept the trains running” for our team.

It breaks my heart to share the news that Bryan unexpectedly passed away last week. Bryan loved – I mean loved – his job at Ladue News (almost as much as he loved italicizing words for emphasis). He treated its staff as family and its readers as friends.

Always equipped with encyclopedic knowledge and his favorite fingerless gloves, he was entirely devoted to the community he covered in his time here. He dedicated himself to making Ladue News the best it could be, and as our contributor Bethany Christo eloquently said, the magazine and we as people are all better for it.

As our entire LN family can attest, Bryan was a uniquely wonderful person. He had an insatiable curiosity, a never-ending library, a kind heart and the ability to talk about anything to anyone at any time. He admired Hunter S. Thompson, cherished his parents’ farm in Ste. Genevieve and thoroughly enjoyed leaving fun facts in the margins of every article he edited. He was the best person to grab a beer with, the most devoted son to his parents, and a person and colleague we will all miss very much. Even now, he’s the editor to which I wish I could send this page for a last read before press.

This week's issue might be the final time his name will appear in our masthead, but his legacy with this publication will resonate in every edition, and his memory will remain vivid to all who knew him well, for years to come.

Rest in peace, Bry. We’ll keep the trains running.