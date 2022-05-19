Ladue News Remembers Alice Handelman

By Emily Adams, Editor-in-Chief

Alice Handelman was the kind of person who would have popcorn delivered to your house when she knew you were having a tough week.

She would send notes to “remind you that what you do matters.” She inspired us all to live fully and love deeply through her work in our community and her care for her husband, family and friends. She spent all her time uplifting others and devoted all her energy in her work for Ladue News to shining a light on amazing people who are changing the world.

Her last column in the May 27 edition will be just one example of her talent. She was warm and sweet and beautiful – inside and out. We will miss her every day.

By Bryan A. Hollerbach, Copy Editor & Staff Writer

Had she lived in London instead of the Lou, Alice S. Handelman, who died on May 16 after a brave battle against leukemia, surely would have ranked as Dame Alice.

For the benefit of those who never had the pleasure of her company, Alice radiated grace. In that regard, it seems unthinkable that the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire would have failed to accord her its highest honor.

And although her own modesty likely would have made Alice demur at such a notion, she deserved every honor that came her way.

As regular readers know, Alice has long contributed profiles, features and other sterling work to Ladue News, most recently in the column Movers & Shakers – the finale to which will grace the May 27 issue.