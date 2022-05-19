Ladue News Remembers Alice Handelman

By Emily Adams, Editor-in-Chief
Alice Handelman was the kind of person who would have popcorn delivered to your house when she knew you were having a tough week.
She would send notes to “remind you that what you do matters.” She inspired us all to live fully and love deeply through her work in our community and her care for her husband, family and friends. She spent all her time uplifting others and devoted all her energy in her work for Ladue News to shining a light on amazing people who are changing the world.
Her last column in the May 27 edition will be just one example of her talent. She was warm and sweet and beautiful – inside and out. We will miss her every day.
By Bryan A. Hollerbach, Copy Editor & Staff Writer
Had she lived in London instead of the Lou, Alice S. Handelman, who died on May 16 after a brave battle against leukemia, surely would have ranked as Dame Alice.
For the benefit of those who never had the pleasure of her company, Alice radiated grace. In that regard, it seems unthinkable that the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire would have failed to accord her its highest honor.
And although her own modesty likely would have made Alice demur at such a notion, she deserved every honor that came her way.
As regular readers know, Alice has long contributed profiles, features and other sterling work to Ladue News, most recently in the column Movers & Shakers – the finale to which will grace the May 27 issue.
The two of us first met years ago at an LN event at Palladium Saint Louis, if memory serves. Clutching a cocktail, I was scanning for a server laden with canapés, when I felt eyes upon me. A tiny, impeccably attired and coiffed lady stood there, viewing me with an owlish gaze, as if trying to reconcile the fact that the lumbering creature before her was covering so many Arts & Culture happenings across the metro area.
“Long story short,” Alice and I started chatting and subsequently became fast friends. Directly, I also met her beloved husband, Howard – a true scholar and gentleman, whom Alice lost on Oct. 14, 2020.
When the notice of Alice’s death arrived from Emily Adams, editor-in-chief of Niche Publications, I read it, paused a moment and then emailed a one-word reply – a mild oath – before my monitor and keyboard disappeared in a haze of tears.
Farewell, Alice, my pal. I miss you dearly.
Alice is survived by three daughters Karen Handelman (Marc Hirshman) and Patty Bloom (Jonathan) of St. Louis, and Marjorie Handelman of New York; grandchildren Rebecca and Matthew Bloom, and Abby and Emily Hirshman; sister Arlene Sackman of California; siblings-in-law Neil and Natalie Handelman, and Gary Handelman (the late Ronni), and many nieces and nephews.
Donations in her honor may be made to the Alice Handelman Scholarship Fund for Feature Writing at the St. Louis Press Club (P.O. Box 410522, Creve Coeur, MO 63141) or online at stlpressclub.org. Read more here.