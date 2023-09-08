Located in the heart of downtown near the City Museum, Stifel Theatre and CITYPARK, 21c Museum Hotels, a multi-venue contemporary art museum and award-winning hospitality brand, has transformed the 95-year-old, 10-story, Renaissance Revival-style YMCA building into a modern new hotel featuring 173 art-appointed guest rooms and expansive exhibition space, as well as Idol Wolf restaurant, Good Press café, and The Locust Street Athletic and Swim Club.

“21c is a contemporary art museum throughout the entire building – when you come in, you experience art immediately,” notes general manager JP Roberts. “It’s all very thought-out and intentional, but not overly designed. It’s very sexy and beautiful while also being practical, and looks and feels fantastic.”

Among the hotel’s thought-provoking art collection are permanent installations, including “O” by Serkan Özkaya – an 8-foot diameter reflective sphere. The 14,000 square feet of exhibition space showcasing rotating works is open 24 hours free of charge. The inaugural, impactful exhibit, “Revival: Digging Into Yesterday, Planting Tomorrow,” curated by 21c chief curator and museum director Alice Gray Stites, highlights world-class art spread throughout the first and second levels. Guests can also spot vibrant orange penguins scattered around the hotel by Cracking Art Group. Upcoming programs related to the exhibitions include artist's lectures, workshops, tours, performances and film screenings.

Art is carried into the guest rooms with pieces by Washington University alum Carmon Colangelo. “As part of our 21c Elevate program, [museum manager] Angie Villa really works on finding local talent,” Roberts says, adding that pieces by St. Louis-based artists Quinn Antonio Briscoe and Yvonne Osei are currently on display. “It’s all really cool.”

The hotel also boasts a unique dining destination, Roberts notes, in its Spanish tapas-style Idol Wolf restaurant. Helmed by executive chef Matthew Daughaday, the eatery offers pintxos and small plates, as well as larger plates influenced by the paellas, seafood and stews of Northern Spain. “We as a brand refuse to have a hotel restaurant and bar, so we have very much a chef-driven, cocktail-focused concept that is a destination experience to an everyday experience,” Roberts explains. “The atmosphere that has been delivered is unlike any other in St. Louis.”

Additionally, guests to locals can relax and recharge with offerings from St. Louis-based Big Heart Tea Co. and Northwest Coffee Roasting Company at Good Press café, all while marveling at the kaleidoscopic artwork, “Until We Meet Again,” by Missouri native Nick Cave and partner Bob Faust, installed on the domed ceiling.

Wellness awaits on the hotel’s lower level at The Locust Street Athletic and Swim Club, complete with a state-of-the-art fitness center, movement studio, steam room, dry sauna and two spa treatment rooms. “It’s functional, practical and beautifully appointed, with art spread throughout,” Roberts says. “We kept and restored the historic lap pool that opened in 1927.”

For an extra-special stay, 21c also offers ultra-luxe suites converted from the former YMCA’s racquetball courts. One stunning space features soaring vaulted ceilings and multiple levels, including a bedroom with a king-size bed, living, kitchenette and dining areas, and a Peloton bike. “It’s one of the most unique suites in St. Louis,” Roberts notes.

Roberts has high hopes for 21c Museum Hotel being a cultural and economic driver for St. Louis. “There are a lot of people that are really excited and happy that someone went out on a limb and brought to life this historic building,” he says. “We hope to drive traffic and economic development in the downtown, which is close to our heart.”

21c Museum Hotel St. Louis, 1528 Locust St., St. Louis, 314-940-2333, 21cmuseumhotels.com/stlouis