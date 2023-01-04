How to be smarter with your money in 2023

As you become established in your career, there’s no better way to safeguard your financial future than to save early – and often – metro financial advisors say.

“It’s surprising how little many young people have saved,” Zach Ungerott, senior wealth advisor at Hightower Wealth Advisors in St. Louis, says. “If you are starting to save at a later point, it’s really a terrible decision because you’re missing out on compounding interest. The later you start, the more you need to invest, and that will eat into your lifestyle.”

Ungerott advises utilizing all available wealth savings “buckets” – think 401(k) and Roth IRA plans – to help secure your financial future, as well as the often-neglected health savings accounts.

Another misstep among younger investors is attempting to outsmart the market, Ungerott says.

“This was common during [the] COVID-19 [pandemic] and [recent] market volatility,” he says. “The market goes up and down, and it really becomes gambling at a point. You don’t want to try to hit it big and retire; that strategy rarely works. Investing for the long-term is more beneficial.”

For younger people who are starting a family, Ungerott recommends saving for college expenses in a 529 plan – the earlier, the better.

“I always tell parents, as early as you can, saving even $100 or $200 a month can be a pretty big sum down the road,” Ungerott says.

Throughout your career, Ungerott advises saving 20 percent of your gross income to successfully set yourself up for retirement.

“I really try to tell younger professionals, ‘Don’t try to keep up with your friends,’ because you don’t know what’s going on behind the scenes,” he says. “They may not be saving anything – and spending everything.”

Instead, Ungerott suggests living within your means and setting your own financial goals. For one, he says to set up an “out-of-sight, out-of-mind” automated savings account. Additionally, have emergency savings on hand in case of unforeseen circumstances, such as job loss, illness or vehicle issues.

Ungerott also advises never carrying high-interest debt in credit cards: “You will never dig yourself out of that hole with minimum payments.”

As the new year begins, track your spending, and set your savings goals, he emphasizes, adding: “Make sure you hit that 20 percent savings goal – then, if you have extra, put that aside for a trip.”

Hightower Wealth Advisors, 1401 S. Brentwood Blvd., Suite 550, St. Louis, 314-598-4060, hightowerstlouis.com