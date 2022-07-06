How Electric Vehicles Are Reshaping the St. Louis Metro Area

You’ve probably seen them on the road. Most electric vehicles sport a little green leaf, a bolt of lightning or that unmistakable silver T for Tesla emblazoned on the back.
Electric vehicles are no longer a novelty, and metropolitan areas like this one are steadily changing shape to sustain a future for rechargeable roadsters.
“Electric vehicle purchases are definitely on the rise,” says Mandy La Brier, director of sustainability for St. Louis County. She points to the U.S. Department of Energy Alternative Fuels Data Center’s most recent report on electric vehicles registered in each state, which indicates 6,740 fully electric vehicles were registered in Missouri at the end of 2020.
“As auto manufacturers like General Motors, Volkswagen, Ford and others produce and offer more fully electric passenger vehicles as a part of the industry transition, St. Louis County expects more people to purchase fully electric vehicles,” La Brier continues.
Electric vehicles have been around a lot longer than many people may think. The first successful electric car debuted in the U.S. in the late 1800s, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. Then, in 1908, Henry Ford introduced his mass-produced, gasoline-powered Model T, which made passenger vehicles more affordable and accessible than ever. By 1912, the Model T cost significantly less and could travel farther without stops than an electric car.
But times have changed. According to the International Energy Agency’s latest report, electric vehicle sales worldwide doubled in 2021 compared to 2020, with a new record of 6.6 million sales. With legacy automakers expanding their lineups, La Brier says this trend underscores the need for improved charging infrastructure in the metro area.
The metro area alone has around 1,600 public charging stations – a figure that will only grow as more and more people begin using electric vehicles, La Brier projects. At-home charging is an option, as well. Electric vehicles come equipped with a 110-volt-compatible, or Level 1, home connector kit that permits drivers to plug their cars into a standard outlet, according to Consumer Reports. Level 2 chargers are faster and more efficient but require installation by an electrician.
Earlier this year, the St. Louis County Council passed and County Executive Sam Page signed into ordinance new building code requirements to install electric vehicle charging stations in certain parking lots throughout unincorporated St. Louis County.
Initially, some criticized the ordinance, saying the changes were too costly and burdensome for developers and small-business owners, so requirements were relaxed, exempting restaurants, schools, hospitals and small businesses visited by customers for short periods of time, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Now, new or substantially remodeled parking lots of required business types with more than 31 spaces must include charging equipment. The independent municipality of St. Louis has similar requirements in place.
“These ordinances are an important step in ensuring that individuals who may not have access to charging at home can still have access to the benefits provided by electric vehicles,” La Brier says. “A multimodal approach that takes into account passenger vehicles, transit, pedestrian and biking options for residents alongside urban business freight and supply systems logistics are critical considerations as we continue discussions about land use, infrastructure changes and future economic development.”
Advocates for electric vehicles also point to the positive impact they have on residents’ health and the environment. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, “over the lifetime of the [electric] vehicle, total greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions associated with manufacturing, charging and driving an EV are typically lower than the total GHGs associated with a gasoline car,” thereby reducing overall air pollution that harms ecosystems and human health alike.
And as fuel costs continue to rise around the country, people are looking for ways to save wherever they can. La Brier and her team agree electric vehicles are a cost-effective solution.
“Simply, EVs cost less to drive,” she says. “Sure, gasoline prices fluctuate, and that still makes consumer choice between EVs and internal combustion engine passenger vehicles competitive. But as we see more and more EVs coming off the production line, the prices for EVs will decrease, and we’ll see fewer and fewer internal combustion engines in the passenger vehicle market.”
Specialty dealers, like Jim Butler EV in the metro area, may help connect drivers with a wide variety of electric vehicles, from Chevy Equinox EV to the Kia Sorento PHEV. As for St. Louis County, the government entity recently purchased its first electric vehicle, a 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning, to replace an older model F-150 in its general vehicle pool. The truck will serve as a pilot for the county’s employees to inform future electric vehicle purchases.
In the coming weeks, the county intends to announce its 5-year electric vehicle plan, which will detail how it will transition entirely to electric vehicles – a sure sign that such vehicles are here to stay.