Since 2013, Depaul USA St. Louis has served unhoused people in the metropolitan area by placing them in apartments throughout the city. Week after week, team members check on these individuals to see how they’re handling the adjustment. The thinking is that, by providing housing before any other support, people in crisis can find stability in their lives.
The 501(c)3 nonprofit is using this same approach to serve Ukrainian refugees who arrive from across the world.
“Anybody who experiences homelessness has experienced a traumatic episode in their life,” Depaul USA St. Louis Director Rich Laplume says. “People coming from a war-torn country are leaving a traumatic experience. Housing can be a part of the healing process.”
Depaul USA is a national nonprofit organization that operates in six American cities, from Philadelphia and Chicago to St. Louis and Little Rock. The organization offers 17 different programs, all designed to serve unhoused populations in the United States. Meanwhile, the Depaul International Group operates similar charities in the United Kingdom, France, Ukraine and more.
The organization partners with local governments, authorities, private businesses, churches and other voluntary agencies to empower unhoused people in these areas. In 2021 alone, Depaul served more than 3,000 individuals, provided more than 100,000 meals, helped more than 200 people attain employment and moved more than 200 people into permanent housing. Still, there’s always more work to be done.
“The reality is there’s not enough housing and affordable housing to meet the need of homelessness,” Laplume says. “When people are homeless, there’s a thing called the Housing First theory. When you put people in housing, if you can provide some stability, you can start addressing other issues like addiction.”
Some other programs and organizations that serve unhoused populations levy requirements on these individuals before they’re permitted access to housing. Depaul USA St. Louis takes a different tact, offering four programs that address issues at the root of homelessness and untreated mental illness, including services like housing, transportation, mental health providers and even financial education services.
“Mental health has blown up in a positive way in our society lately. This is an issue that, if you treat it effectively, you can function very well,” Laplume explains. “I think we’re finally getting away from the ‘pull yourself up by your bootstraps’ mentality. There’s more to it than that.”
Within the past year, Depaul USA has partnered with its international affiliate in Ukraine to help refugees escape the Russian invasion. More than 300 families are in St. Louis, living with host families and working with Depaul USA St. Louis and area nonprofit Welcome Neighbor to find permanent housing.
The difficulty is in finding the right housing that fits Depaul’s financial goals and going through the process of purchasing a house. The organization enlists a benefactor to cover the cost of the house but has to pay them back with funds raised through its capital campaign.
Laplume says that, much like their work with local populations, the stability of a place you can call home is everything to the people who need it most.
“You could see that just having their own place makes a huge difference.”
Depaul USA St. Louis, depaulusa.org