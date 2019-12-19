PRICE AS TESTED:
$76,320
American manufacturers often tease luxury and appear to deliver in full – but beside European counterparts, they’ve often fallen short.
My cursory look at Lincoln’s latest offerings, such as the MKZ, seemed to substantiate that – till Dave Sinclair Lincoln suggested the all-new 2020 Aviator as the best way to experience what the company now offers.
I’ve spoken before about the importance of good first impressions, and the Aviator makes an impressive one. This handsome SUV features a muscular front with upscale class and an overall proportioned shape that flows from tip to tail.
Like Aviators of the past, the current iteration shares a platform and many underpinnings with the Ford Explorer. But unlike the wishy-washy body on frame platforms of the past, the current Unibody CD6 platform feels bank vault-solid and resists twist like a rusted bolt.
Also, don’t consider sharing a platform with a less-expensive vehicle a demerit; as a standard practice in the industry, doing so incorporates modular CD6 bits capable enough that even the next Mustang will use them. Combined with Lincoln’s dynamic Air Glide Suspension, this rigid body structure seems ultraquiet and composed. In fact, after a limited number of miles on a busy interstate, this struck me as one of the quietest vehicles I’ve ever driven at speed.
The $3,000 Dynamic Handling Package of my test vehicle included a road-scanning system that employs a front-facing camera to identify bumps in the road’s surface and tighten the air suspension at that corner; in consequence, the wheel travels over the bump instead of following it downward, resulting in the tire bouncing off the far side – neat tech that I believe to be unique to Ford/Lincoln. Overall, the Aviator handles in a very composed and responsive way.
Power comes from Ford’s highly refined 3.0-liter twin-turbo EcoBoost V6 with 400 horsepower and 415 pound-feet of torque. Channeled through the 10-speed automatic transmission, power comes smoothly enough to suggest some sort of hybrid tech in use – even though the Aviator runs on standard gasoline. It’s quick, and I recognized the Aviator’s newness to market only when an online search for instrumented 0-to-60 tests showed none published yet. That said, I’d estimate results to be somewhere around 5.2 to 5.5 seconds. Plenty of SUVs on the market exceed that, but in driving the new Aviator, what you get feels just right for the package.
Now for the main event – the interior!
In that department, two of my previous favorite SUVs – the Volvo XC90 and the Range Rover Velar – earned acclaim, in large part, because of their interior ability to put your mind in a Zen state. Here, although the Aviator’s seats don’t necessarily best the XC90’s, they come as close as any I’ve experienced. They do have more adjustability – Lincoln claims optional 30-way power seats – and I appreciated the separate adjustability of upper and lower back angles and support, along with separate support for each leg. As another big plus for the Aviator, when you turn on the seating massage function, it doesn’t turn off till so commanded.
The Velar’s Zen came from an almost instant connection: How it looked, felt and all flowed together put me at peace and kept me there. The Aviator does that as well – a lovely combination of contemporary and classic. Everything my hands touched felt at once well-engineered and supple, with a continuous unbroken theme throughout – examples being the fonts used in the cluster and infotainment matter, the brightness and contrast of the screen, and buttons with just the right resistance and click. Lincoln even troubled to have the Detroit Symphony Orchestra record all the bells and chimes used for interior functions. The Revel Ultima 28-speaker stereo system sounds amazing; also, when you crank it, the door panels don’t resonate.
So how can you really tell when I love something? Easy – when I write long, gushing paragraphs like those. Even so, I barely touched on what makes the Aviator the most complete American luxury vehicle I’ve seen. Even more exciting, a higher trim package called Black Label exists; it not only offers even better materials but also promises a more luxurious ownership experience, such as in-home buying consultation, free car washes and detailing, and all-inclusive warranty coverage.
My perception of Lincoln has completely changed – and when you test-drive the Aviator for yourself, I’m betting yours will, as well.