All aboard! The St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station, located in the National Historic Landmark train shed at Union Station, is ready to take visitors on an otterly wild ride full of entertainment, education – and, of course, Elasmobranchii*.
“It all really goes back to the vision of LHM [Lodging Hospitality Management] and what they could do for Union Station,” says aquarium executive director Tami Brown. “They realized that the missing piece to the St. Louis downtown landscape was a family-friendly attraction area – and the thought of an aquarium for St. Louis quickly came to mind.”
Nearly five years, approximately 13,000 aquatic animals, approximately 1 million gallons of water and $187 million later, the aquarium in St. Louis’ Downtown West neighborhood is open – and locals can agree it’s a swimming success.
“The buzz in the ‘aquarium scene’ about the St. Louis Aquarium is pretty strong,” says Brown. “[The excitement is because of] the location in this historic train shed, the vision for the other attractions that are on-site, then the aquarium itself because it incorporates technology in a way that I have not seen and am not aware of in another aquarium in the United States.”
The location, specifically, was even elegantly integrated into the experience.
“Every train station, of course, has its beautiful grand lobby,” Brown says, “and we have one in the aquarium. It has an LED [light-emitting diode] screen across the ceiling where there will be a beautiful video – almost like a ballet of aquatic animals swimming above you and this wonderful music – and the first experience you have is getting onto a train ride.”
The train ride in question is a virtual experience – bench shakers and all – that will take passengers through the metro area’s precious past and then transition into the present day and the aquarium, where, of course, the true experience will begin.
“We wanted to make sure that we didn’t just focus on sharks and stingrays because, of course, that’s what everybody thinks about at an aquarium,” Brown says, “but aquatic life is so much more than that. When you first exit the train and begin your official aquarium visit, the first thing we introduce is what is in our own backyard.”
This introduction takes place in the form of six galleries: Confluence Gallery, Global Rivers, Changing Rivers, The Ocean Shore, Shark Canyon and The Deep.
“Confluence will show what’s in the Mississippi and Missouri rivers,” Brown says. “And then you move into Global Rivers, so you are still in fresh water and discover what we call river monsters and piranha, and our otters will be in that area. And then we move into our saltwater gallery with Ocean Shore. That is where a lot of touchables are, so you can see things like sea stars and pencil urchins, and then you can touch stingrays and bamboo sharks. And then you go into Shark Canyon, which is a deeper ocean experience, and that is where you will see about 60 stingrays and sharks, as well as a lot of other amazing fish. And then we will take you into The Deep. So you just kinda keep getting into deeper and deeper water. Once you get into The Deep, you’ll meet things like our giant Pacific octopus and moon jellies and things like that.”
St. Louis Aquarium Foundation executive director Diane Bauhof says the aquarium essentially guides patrons through the story of water.
“It shows how [water] goes from streams and rivers to the ocean shore and then into the deeper ocean,” Bauhof says. “And it also goes back to the consecutiveness of all the waterways of the world to some level, showing how what we do here in St. Louis does impact the oceans because the Mississippi River does flow into the ocean eventually.”
This desire for an educational element is also what led to the St. Louis Aquarium Foundation – a nonprofit partner to the aquarium that engages people further in learning about and caring for the waterways of the world and their importance.
“Our goal next year is to bring up to 25,000 kids for free to the aquarium,” Bauhof says. “It was really important to Bob [O’Loughlin] and Steve [O’Loughlin] when they were creating this concept, knowing there would be an admission charge that we could let anybody who would want to experience this come and have the opportunity and hopefully not have price be the deterrent.”
Within the educational realm, there will also be a free Conservation & Educational Center near the lobby of the aquarium.
“This center consists of interactive, science-based exhibits that revolve around conservation and water stewardship,” Bauhof says. “It was just a fun way for people to get a better understanding of the Mississippi River, but also how to make a better impact and to be a better steward of water … which impacts animals in their habitat.”
Whether you’re interested in getting your feet wet before buying passes or are eager to dive right into the whole aquarium experience, Brown encourages purchasing tickets in advance of your visit.
“We have timed tickets – that way, you are guaranteed to get in when you want to come in,” she says, adding that annual passes are a great value for anyone interested in attending the aquarium more than twice annually.
“My favorite part of being at the aquarium, and the reason I’ve made my career in this field, is just watching families and friends go through and connect with each other and create a shared memory,” Brown says. “To be in a business that allows people to do that is just a true joy.”
St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station, 201 S. 18th St., St. Louis, 314-923-3900, stlouisaquarium.com
*Note to crossword puzzlers: Elasmobranchii are the cartilaginous fish that include sharks and rays. But you knew that, right?