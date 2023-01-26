Family-run nonprofit TheBridge fills gap for immediate household needs in the metro area

Co-founding husband-and-wife team Christine Merryman and Michael Starkey officially opened TheBridge’s doors last June with the mission of bridging the metro area’s wealth gap by giving items from those who have a lot, to those who have very little.

“TheBridge acts as the middle of a wheel,” Merryman says. “People donate items to us, and we give them to each spoke – individuals/families in need or organizations which directly serve those in need.”

At its 13,000-square-foot warehouse in St. Louis’ Olivette suburb, TheBridge accepts donations of household items, clothing, books, toys and more to be sorted, inventoried, processed and sold in its boutique-style retail space – under the leadership of executive director Michelle Sortor, the helping hands of her family and the co-founding couple’s blended family of seven children, who range in age from 13 to 20.

“Some donated goods are sold to the general public at ‘garage-sale’ pricing, while most will be offered to those in need via special dignified ‘shopping’ opportunities and events, [where] individuals come into the store and shop, but no money changes hands,” Merryman says.

Families and individuals in need come to TheBridge through various referrals, such as St. Louis Arc, Metropolitan St. Louis Equal Housing & Opportunity Council, and a network of health care providers and social workers. “The [families] have full access to our retail boutique and are treated exactly the same as any other customer – with dignity, respect and gratitude from our team,” Merryman details.

Additionally, TheBridge strives to facilitate upcycling and recycling for the benefit of a healthier planet, all while ensuring people know where their donations go, Merryman notes. “A lot of thrifting is very well-intended, but a lot of stuff can end up in landfills,” she explains. “Items we receive that are not fit to be sold or donated get recycled.”

The nonprofit’s efforts also have included donating personalized coats, hats, gloves and bedding to shelters for unhoused individuals; setting up no-cost, pop-up thrift stores for those receiving support through UnhousedSTL, UrbanReachSTL and St. Louis Empowerment Center; and providing books and gardening items to Urban Harvest STL. Additionally, blankets and towels not suitable for metro area neighbors have been given to four-legged-friends at Stray Rescue of St. Louis. In late December, TheBridge was chosen to be the conduit for gathering, sorting and distributing donations for the 5th annual Winter Outreach, organized by the St. Louis Rabbinical and Cantorial Association (STLRCA) and the Jewish Fund for Human Needs at the Jewish Community Relations Council of St. Louis.

“We follow many local charities and will reach out immediately when we see they are requesting items that we can provide,” Merryman says. “We’re committed to being able to react quickly. Many times, there are hoops to go through to get support, and individuals in need usually need it right now – not three weeks from now. It doesn’t need to be complicated, we try to make the process simple.”

TheBridge was jump-started by a substantial initial donation – two years’ worth of garage sale items collected during the pandemic – from the private high school of the co-founders’ daughter. A family affair from the beginning, the charity’s co-founders wanted to “impart on our kids what it really looks like to help their neighbors… imprinting this on them while they are in their early years, so they can carry it on throughout their lives,” Merryman explains. “It’s important to us that our children understand that it just takes a little bit of effort and hard work, and you can really change people’s lives. It makes the world a smaller place.”

“Between the two families, we have lots of hands,” Merryman notes, adding that Mckayla Oakley, director of community outreach and marketing, rounds out the charity’s team.

This year, the nonprofit has plans to continue to bridge the gap, with hopes of partnering with more area private schools, among others, to further expand its donation resources. “We hope to increase the number of volunteers, [as well as] raise cash donations to help support our efforts,” Merryman says, also noting a top objective for the organization in Sortor’s words: “‘Become a household name: When folks know of someone in need – they will think of TheBridge first.’”

TheBridge, 1344 Baur Blvd., Olivette, 314-898-4028, merrystarkey.org