St. Louis is rapidly approaching the completion of its AC Next Gen project, a vast new expansion to its convention center facilities expected to debut in early 2024. This $240 million transformation will completely reimagine meetings and events in the city.
In April 2023, the Ben Hur Construction Company installed the last piece of roof truss steel above the facility, marking a major milestone for the project that capped off the new, 72,000-square-foot exhibit space. This state-of-the-art amenity is one of many project components that promises a bright future for America’s Center Convention Complex, enabling the city to better position itself to compete for big-time conventions and meetings – and serve as a major economic driver for downtown St. Louis and the entire region for decades to come.
People are also reading…
“The America’s Center is really the front door for so many people to visit in our community, to the tune of some 600,000 guests each year,” says Explore St. Louis chief marketing officer Brian Hall. “Convention activity downtown contributes mightily to the economic vitality of the community. It allows us to bring people in for three or four days from outside the community to use our hotels, our restaurants, our attractions and our services.”
The project, which kicked off in May 2022, is a team effort, with major players including The St. Louis City Board of Public Service, St. Louis Municipal Finance Corporation, Kwame Building Group, St. Louis County and Explore St. Louis. Each stands to benefit from the addition of a state-of-the-art convention center, which makes the region a more attractive meeting destination when competing against other cities.
“I think we’re going to be increasingly taking events from top-tier cities,” Hall said. “St. Louis is easy to get to and it’s not as expensive as other cities. It presents a fresh, new alternative. What’s cool is you don’t have to choose between coasts. From a pragmatic standpoint, it just makes sense.”
In addition to the 72,000 square-foot exhibit hall, the AC Next Gen project includes a refreshed, LED-lit Washington Avenue entrance, outdoor greenspaces, expanded and enhanced loading docks, a food garden with fresh produce and the 67,000-seat multi-purpose Dome stadium.
It’s been 30 years since the convention center expanded. In that time, the makeup of St. Louis has changed. Hall says that there’s been approximately $10 billion in investment that’s taken place just in downtown and midtown, driving new business and economic activity. He adds that the AC Next Gen project will catalyze even more development while making downtown more vibrant, exciting and alive.
Yet work will continue on the expansion beyond the 2024 launch date. Explore St. Louis is actively engaged in working to secure financial commitments for a second phase of construction, which would add a 61,000-square-foot ballroom to the facility – making it one the biggest ballrooms in the United States – as well as a 14,000-square-foot kitchen.
“There’s a ton of investment momentum taking place right now, I think St. Louis’ best days are ahead of it,” Hall said. “Momentum is really going to be to our backs, we’re going to start to really take on as a rising city.”
Explore St. Louis, 701 Convention Plaza, Suite 300, St. Louis, 800-916-8938, explorestlouis.com