It’s a tough call to narrow it down to the five most memorable sports figures this year, but the metro area’s two professional teams had years this town won’t soon forget – so let’s go from there:
5. Mike Shildt. I was always a fan of Mike Matheny and still am. However, from the day I met Shildt, I knew he was something special. He makes everybody feel better, and I’m talking players, coaches and even the media. As we did with Hall of Famer Tony La Russa, we often second-guessed Shildt’s moves. However, the bottom line is that he somehow managed a baseball team with a below-average offense to the final four of the playoffs.
4. Ryan O’Reilly. The Conn Smythe Trophy-winner has to be on this list. Beyond the 28 goals and 77 points, there’s also the leadership aspect that defined O’Reilly’s season. He changed the culture. When your best player is the first player on the ice and then conducts a 45-minute practice after the regular practice, that’s a good thing. I wouldn’t be surprised if he spends the rest of his career with a Blues sweater on – and that’s a really good thing.
3. Jack Flaherty. The Cardinals had the best pitcher on the planet after the All-Star break. In fact, it was one of the best few post-All-Star game stretches in history. The crazy thing is – Flaherty’s only 24. If the Cardinals don’t lock him up long-term sometime in the near future, everybody in the front office should be investigated. Factoring in age, talent and years under control by the club, I don’t think I would trade him for any other pitcher in the world.
2. Craig Berube. When Berube’s hire was made, it was uninspiring, just like his first coaching stint with the Flyers. But there was nothing uninspiring about what this man did this year. He doesn’t use a lot of words, but he uses the right ones. From day one, he let a last-place team know they’re talented and good players. The Blues started believing those words, and nearly every move he made turned to gold. Unpack your bags, Craig, and please stay awhile.
1. Jordan Binnington. Binnington became Kurt Warner on skates in 2019. Think of the similarities: way down on the depth chart, late start in his career, no one knows who he is – and then he dominates in the regular season and leads his team to a championship. Binnington, like Warner, is not a one-hit wonder. He’s showing this season that he also happens to be one of the best goaltenders in the world.
