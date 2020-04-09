Local golf official Bob Shogren recently received the Metropolitan Amateur Golf Association’s highest honor – the Meritorious Service Award.
Shogren enjoyed a successful career with Maritz, spent time on the board of directors of MAGA and served as a committed rules official at MAGA championships and USGA qualifying rounds. In retirement, he’s spent time in Florida and was invited to assist with the PGA of America in its PGA Winter Series, where he became a fixture at south Florida events. Shogren also became heavily involved with the Gateway PGA Section, officiating its Monday events and championships. Along the way, he assisted and mentored many officials with MAGA, PGA and the St. Louis District Golf Association.
Created in 1995 shortly after MAGA’s inception, the Meritorious Service Award ranks as its highest honor. It’s not given annually; rather, as the association sees fit, the award goes to individuals who widely demonstrate their impact on and contribution to golf in the metro area and beyond.
As the award’s most recent recipient, Shogren joins an illustrious group, among them Jayne Watson, Stan Grossman and Denny Walters.
Brady Enters Hall of Fame
Catherine Dolan Brady was recently inducted into the 2020 Missouri State University Athletics Hall of Fame class. She played golf for the collegiate Springfield team from 2008 to 2012.
Brady, of Ballwin, numbers among just 11 golfers in Missouri Valley Conference history to earn all-conference honors four times. A Parkway West graduate, she concluded her collegiate career with 15 top-10 finishes and tied for third in 18-hole scoring (69) and fifth in 54-hole scoring (218). A three-time MVC player of the week, Brady also finished fourth in career scoring average (76.7479) and fifth in season scoring average (75.97).
Named the MVC Newcomer of the Year in 2009, she otherwise won the championship of the 2011 Rio Verde Invitational.
Pro Golf Returns Here
Professional golf is scheduled to return to the metro area this fall, to continue for the next four years.
The PGA TOUR Champions and Ascension have a four-year partnership to host a new professional golf tournament here.
The Ascension Charity Classic is planned to debut Sept. 28 and run through Oct. 4 at Norwood Hills Country Club in Jennings. This marks the first time the PGA TOUR has hosted an annual event in the metro area since 2001, and the first major sporting event in recent times to be hosted in North County.
The 54-hole stroke play golf tournament will feature World Golf Hall of Fame members, and many of the top PGA TOUR Champions professionals will compete in this inaugural championship. The classic ranks as the latest addition to the PGA TOUR Champions schedule, which includes 27 tournaments in four countries and 19 states.
A Look Back at 2019’s Top Golfers
Let’s look back at the top golfers of 2019.
The Metropolitan Amateur Golf Association honored its players of the year at its annual award reception at Ladue’s Old Warson Country Club.
Crimson Callahan, a Chesterfield native, earned the 2019 Men’s Player of the Year Award. Callahan’s accomplishments include being named Old Warson Cup Champion, tying for fourth in the Metropolitan Amateur Championship, being a 2019 U.S. Open (First Stage) qualifier, finishing third in the Normandie Amateur, reaching quarterfinals in the MGA Amateur Championship, being a match play qualifier in the St. Louis District Golf Association’s Griesedieck Championship and tying for 17th place in the MGA stroke play championship.
Ellen Port earned the 2019 Women’s Player of the Year Award for the 18th time. In the 27th Women’s Amateur Championship, Port earned a runner-up finish. She was the North & South Senior Women’s Champion. She also took part in the U.S. Senior Women’s Open, U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur and U.S. Senior Women’s Amateur Championships. She finished fourth in the MGA Women’s Amateur and second in the MGA Women’s Mid-Amateur.
Buddy Allen earned the 2019 Senior Men’s Player of the Year Award. With his finish in the 2019 MGA Senior Amateur Championship, he surpassed 2019 MAGA Senior Champion Mike O’Neill to earn his second consecutive Senior Player of the Year. Allen’s accomplishments include tying for 11th place in the 27th Senior Amateur Championship, being senior division champion in the East Side Amateur and STLDGA Cassett senior champion, tying for 32nd in the 29th Amateur Championship, tying for 14th in the MGA Senior Amateur Championship, tying for 28th in the MGA Stroke Play Championship and tying for seventh in the Normandie Amateur.