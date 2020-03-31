While the world seems fragile amid the COVID-19 pandemic, anxiety can run high and be hard to handle as a child or even a teen. Cognitive behavioral therapy, also known as CBT, can be the most effective treatment to try for anxiety disorders – and thankfully, Calm Mind CBT, founded by Angela Adamson in Clayton, specializes in such therapy.
“In St. Louis, there is such a need for therapists that are trained in cognitive behavioral therapy interventions for kids,” Adamson says. “So I’ve been working with kids my whole career, and I’ve always wanted to be able to develop my own business and expand it, provide training and additional resources for people.”
You may be wondering: What is CBT?
“Cognitive behavioral therapy is a way of conceptualizing or thinking about how a problem gets created and maintained,” Adamson says. “So it really can be applied to almost any disorder or any problem that someone is having.”
Adamson says CBT often benefits individuals with obsessive-compulsive disorder (commonly shortened to just OCD) and depression and anxiety disorders related to such concerns as social fears, separation, panic attacks, phobias and more.
“There’s new research on schizophrenia being effective with cognitive behavioral therapy, too,” she says. “Substance abuse treatment – really a wide array.”
Adamson says treatment often begins with gathering information and trying to determine the root of a problem.
“Typically, the first couple sessions might look a little different than other sessions because we are trying to develop treatment goals,” she says. “So we would sit down and develop some pretty concrete, hopefully measurable, treatment goals that we can track throughout treatment to make sure we are making progress.”
Such goals could include being able to sleep over at a friend’s house without feeling separation anxiety from a parent or stopping procrastination – and thus, the anxiety and stress that follow.
“People are coming to therapy because they want to feel better, so the first thing we are trying to figure out is where do feelings come from and how can we make changes with those,” Adamson says. “So we do activities to ultimately lead to the conclusion that a big part of how we feel is what we think about. And a big part of what keeps our feelings going is how we behave – hence, the cognitive behavioral piece, and then teaching people that just because we think something doesn’t necessarily mean it’s true. It doesn’t mean it’s not true, but it doesn’t mean it’s absolutely true.”
Adamson says CBT is a shorter-term therapy and is ultimately more goal-oriented and structured than other therapies.
“It’s really an amazing experience to work with kids who didn’t realize the reason they are struggling so much in school or fighting so much with their parents is because of OCD,” Adamson says. “And once everyone understands it and knows what to do, it’s just awesome how much that helps day-to-day life.”
Calm Mind CBT, 8000 Bonhomme Ave., Suite 102, Clayton, 314-669-4295, calmmindcbt.com