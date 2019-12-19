At some point during this holiday season, many of us are going to read, watch or listen to the story of Charles Dickens’ Ebenezer Scrooge – the old miser in A Christmas Carol who evolves from being a miserable wretch to a benevolent benefactor filled with joy. Although this story of redemption is beloved by the masses, most real-life philanthropists have a heart of gold from the very beginning.
Gregory Glore is a true philanthropist. He’s not only a giver himself but also a board member of the Gateway Center for Giving. It’s one of several nonprofit organizations in the metro area that helps philanthropists connect with people and charitable groups. “Giving back is in my DNA,” Glore explains to me as we sit down to talk over an iced Starbucks, which he greeted me with. “They made the wrong drink for somebody else, so they gave this one to me. I hope you like it.”
Glore isn’t an average philanthropist, if there is such a thing. He wasn’t born poor, but he also wasn’t born into a wealthy family. He grew up in a house at Kingshighway Boulevard and Wabada Avenue and was a 1964 graduate of St. Louis’ Sumner High School. His dad owned a TV and radio repair business. His mom was a school teacher; in fact, Mrs. Glore was the first black teacher at the newly desegregated Robinson Elementary School in Kirkwood in the 1950s.
Glore says it was his parents who got him involved in charitable groups. “One of [the groups] was called the Jack and Jill of America Foundation,” Glore says. “It was a group of African Americans who were intent on exposing their children to the arts and positive thinking.”
Glore was awarded a basketball scholarship to St. Benedict's College in Atchison, Kansas, and after earning his degree, he worked his way up to an executive office with Seagram Co. in New York. He ended his career at the company’s regional headquarters in Kansas City. After he retired from the corporate world, he worked as an executive with the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics.
A few years back, he finally came home to St. Louis and started working full time in philanthropy. “My success here in St. Louis is being a good connector,” Glore tells me. “I’m able to bring people together. I like to think I’m able to use my social equity to civic and business leaders and help them interact with the groups that need help. Hopefully together we can be a better city.”
Glore has the biggest heart for small organizations, such as Community Women Against Hardship. “These are women who are trying to get away from abusive relationships, and they just need basics, like pots and pans, to move into new homes,” he says. “They don’t get the big checks from the big funders, but what amount I can give them makes them happy.”
Glore says his other favorite area nonprofit to donate to is the Fathers & Families Support Center. “They help men trying to reconnect with their children,” he says. “Some have just been released from prison.”
It’s important for Glore for people to know that philanthropists don’t just give at the end of the year or during the holidays – they give year-round. “There’s a difference between charity and philanthropy,” he clarifies. “Charity is when someone writes a check for a church or an appeal, and it’s from the heart. Philanthropy is when you collaborate with others to solve big problems around health care, education, art – whatever it might be. It’s more of a long-term investment.”
Glore, both in explanation and by example, emphasizes the importance of being generous, especially at the holiday season. He says giving is always good for the soul, and yes, it makes him happy – just as it did for Mr. Scrooge.
Paul Brown is a longtime journalist on radio, on television and in print as a reporter, an anchor, a talk show host and a columnist. He’s also a partner and senior marketing executive with Brought 2U Media, a marketing and advertising company that specializes in high-definition video vehicles and digital light-emitting diode signage.