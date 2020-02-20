My senior son and his friends are heading to college in the fall. After years of academic rigor, high-intensity extracurricular activities and weekend gatherings with lifelong friends, the pressure is off. Come August, these kids will pack their bags and move into university housing.
As the countdown to commencement begins, however, many seniors catch graduation fever. They start hitting the snooze six or seven times each morning, and their favorite outfit becomes sweatpants and a college sweatshirt. The push for good grades that used to drive everything suddenly matters less.
Senioritis is a “rite of passage” for most high school students – a well-needed brief break after meeting a major milestone. For others, however, senioritis is a state of being that can lead to very negative consequences. As kids start to cruise through their final semester of high school, slacking off starts to feel good – a little too good. Many teens, unfortunately, ride this wave for longer than they should. Their grades plummet, and a sense of purposelessness takes over.
The good news is that most students, with a little extra support, are capable of surviving and thriving during the final months of high school. If you see your child’s motivation waning or behavior changing, it is time to have a talk.
When you have this heart-to-heart, however, try to avoid the dreaded pep talk approach. The don’t-become-lazy speech doesn’t do much to combat an infectious adolescent attitude. Rather, the focus of the discussion should be about specific strategies, such as setting up regular meeting times to view online grades or taking part in positive opportunities, like getting a job, to make the most of one’s final semester.
It is also important for parents to understand that there is a natural tendency for most graduating seniors to slow down in their second-semester efforts. Cut your kids a break – they deserve it. But students shouldn’t start summer break early; it is important for graduating teens to continue to study. Seniors who strive to maintain their academic muscles through the end of school will find they are better prepared for college-level classes next year.
Most important, have a conversation about peer pressure and personal responsibilities. Hopefully, you have already had the don’t-drink-or-do-drugs talk, but revisiting the discussion about avoiding mischievous activities in general can give teens the right mindset with which to take on this chapter. When a group of kids decides to take a long lunch, it is tempting for even the best-behaved to cut class. There is power in numbers, and a careless attitude can easily kick in when part of a group. A major school violation, however, can put one’s college admittance in jeopardy.
Some senioritis is inevitable, but too much can be disastrous. A lazy attitude can last long after the year is completed. Some positive kudos and personal attention from mom and dad might be just the medicine to keep this ailment from reaching a fever pitch. With the right support, students will understand that finishing strong is always better than ending weak.
Prior to going into private practice as a psychotherapist and learning-disabilities specialist, Russell Hyken, Ph.D., Ed.S., M.A., LPC, NCC, worked for more than 15 years as an English teacher, school counselor and school administrator. Visit him online at ed-psy.com.