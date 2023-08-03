“Oats are dead! Long live chickpeas!”
This was the battle cry of Chiara Munzi and Izzy Gorton, two Washington University students, at the Tower Grove Farmers Market in April, as they convinced shoppers to try oatmeal made with chickpeas for breakfast. It was a first-of-its-kind recipe developed by Munzi and Gorton. The two women are the co-founders of ChiChi Foods, a chickpea-based oatmeal brand that just underwent its first official product launch in late July.
Like all good inventions, ChiChi chickpea oatmeal was created out of necessity. Munzi was fed up with the lack of healthy, high-protein breakfast options on the market and tired of concocting “breakfast mush” with oats, protein powder, egg whites and cauliflower before class. Chickpeas were the solution to her high-protein, low-sugar breakfast dilemma.
Chickpeas have twice the protein, 33 percent fewer carbs and a higher fiber content than oats, according to ChiChi Foods’ website. Munzi swapped oats for mashed chickpeas in her morning oatmeal, and the result was shockingly good.
People are also reading…
“I immediately knew I wanted to make it into a product and a business,” Munzi says.
Munzi was enrolled in WashU’s The League, an advanced entrepreneurship course, and it was there she met Gorton. The two shared a love of the TV show “Shark Tank” and wanted to start their own businesses one day. Munzi let Gorton in on her idea and Gorton was immediately interested.
“I’d bring my Instant Pot to the Skandalaris Center and make the whole place smell like beans, testing recipes,” Munzi says.
They worked tirelessly to develop a shelf-stable apple cinnamon recipe and taste-tested it with faculty, students, friends and family. A fan base grew as Munzi and Gorton experimented with selling ChiChi oatmeal on their website, at the farmers market and to friends at school. The newly founded ChiChi Foods moved to a commercial kitchen to keep up with demand and expand their lineup with peanut butter banana and dark chocolate blueberry recipes.
“It was all about the taste,” Gorton says. “It tastes delicious, but it’s also healthy. People don’t realize how much sugar is in their oatmeal. Our chickpea oatmeal has five grams of sugar and 11 to 15 grams of protein in each pouch.”
The long hours spent perfecting the recipes, hustling products and winning $40,000 at college venture competitions led to ChiChi Foods’ official launch last month.
“Our first product run was making it by hand in our kitchens and student center,” Munzi says. “For our launch in July, we improved the recipe, sourced suppliers for better ingredients – like cocoa powder from Peru – and increased the serving size and protein amount.” Gorton also designed a new label and packaging.
Munzi deferred a job after graduation in 2023 to focus on ChiChi Foods full-time with Gorton, who is preparing for her junior year at WashU. The co-founders are in the running for an Arch Grant and may continue to build their business in St. Louis, where they’ll also host a booth at Taste of St. Louis.
With their latest launch complete, what’s next for these chickpea warriors?
“We want to go as far as chickpeas can take us in the breakfast category,” Gorton says. “We want to replace oats with chickpeas in kids’ breakfast foods, bars, energy bites, everything!”
Get your ChiChi chickpea oatmeal fix at chickpeaoats.com. ChiChi is also sold at all four Straub’s locations in the St. Louis area; Dierbergs in Brentwood; United Provisions in the Delmar Loop; and at Fresh Thyme stores in Fairview Heights, Ill., The Foundry in St. Louis, Kirkwood, O’Fallon, South County, St. Peters and Town and Country.
ChiChi Foods, chickpeaoats.com