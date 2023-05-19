When Kevin East was a kid, his mother took him to the St. Louis riverfront to watch the boats pass by. At 8 years old, she took him for his first ride on one of those boats, the historic Admiral. “I thought it was the coolest thing ever,” he recalls. It was this early experience that instilled a love of the river and a curiosity about the mechanics of boating.

Now, decades later, East is celebrating his 31st year as a riverboat captain, one of three who pilot the Riverboats at the Gateway Arch. East worked his way up from an 18-year-old deckhand to the pilot house and says the old adage is true: “Do what you love, and you’ll never work a day in your life.”

East is not only one of the longest-serving riverboat captains on the water, he’s also the first African American in Missouri to earn a license to navigate a vessel. In 1992, he received his license after completing a year operating a vessel under supervision and passing a U.S. Coast Guard exam. Riverboat captains renew their licenses every five years, and East uses those opportunities to add certifications, such as licensure to navigate vessels on the Great Lakes.

“No day is the same on the river,” East says. “After three decades, I still love being on the boat and navigating the river just as much as I did when I started out.” Riverboats at the Gateway Arch are operated by the Gateway Arch National Park and offer a selection of cruises, from sightseeing to dinner on the water.

East’s accomplishments are memorialized at the Missouri Historical Society where his first uniform is part of the collection. “I feel like I’m part of an elite group whose stories are being preserved to inspire future generations,” he says. “When I took my licensure exam, I had no idea passing it would make me the first African American licensed to navigate a vessel in the state of Missouri. It was a complete surprise to me, but it gave my accomplishment even more meaning, and I’ve appreciated the recognition I’ve received over the years for it.”

East has no plans to retire anytime soon, and even in the off-season helps to maintain the boats. “The river is different every day, every boat is different and every cruise is different depending on the visitors who come aboard,” he says. “That’s what keeps it interesting.”

Riverboats at the Gateway Arch, 50 S. Leonor K. Sullivan Blvd., St. Louis, gatewayarch.com/experience/#riverboats-at-the-gateway-arch