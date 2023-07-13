Whether visiting vineyards or exploring urban wineries just west of downtown, the St. Louis landscape is full of stellar stops that pour glasses of fine Missouri wine. Explore these five wineries in and around the greater St. Louis metropolitan area.
Hermannhof Winery
Located in lovely Hermann, Mo., Hermannhof Winery is one of the most historic stops on the St. Louis-area vineyard tour. And while a lot has changed since production first began in 1852, Hermannhof remains a must-visit landmark in Hermann.
Swing by the tasting room any time of the week to sample everything from dry rosé to semi-dry whites, fruit wines and more. Meanwhile, onsite you’ll also find a brewhouse (Tin Mill Brewery), restaurant (Tin Mill Restaurant) and lodging (The Inn at Hermannof) to make a weekend of your trip.
Hermannhof Winery, 330 E. 1st St., Hermann, hermannhof.com
Persimmon Ridge Winery
Persimmon Ridge may be the most picturesque winery in the region.
Nestled atop a ridge in Barnhart, Mo., this special spot is family-owned and -operated and is open on weekends for visitors to sample wines made from Norton and Chardonel grapes. Choose between robust, flavorful bottles and wines featuring elegant sweetness (or try them both for good measure). Onsite, guests can also order brick oven pizza and enjoy music performed by local artists, making for a perfect Saturday or Sunday outing.
Persimmon Ridge, 7272 Sheppard Drive, Barnhart, persimmonridgewinery.com
City Winery
City Winery has it all. Just steps from Saint Louis University, this humming hub offers an ample wine list paired with a full schedule of live music shows nearly every night of the week.
Head winemaker David Lecomte has been with City Winery since its inception and employs an “old country” methodology combined with modern technology. The result is a diverse selection of sips all made onsite, from grape to glass.
City Winery, 3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158, St. Louis, citywinery.com
Villa Antonio
Fans of Italian wine need look no further than Villa Antonio for a taste of Bel Paese.
The winemakers here specialize in producing products in the Northern Italian tradition using grapes grown on the Hillsboro, Mo., property. Villa Antonio’s wine selection features both sweet and dry selections – perfect for all kinds of occasions, from birthday parties and weddings to live concerts and other memorable events.
Villa Antonio, 3660 Linhorst Road, Hillsboro, villaantoniowinery.com
Sugar Creek Winery
Sugar Creek Winery is an ideal pit stop for hikers and bikers. Located on the Katy Trail in St. Charles County, the vineyard offers award-winning wines made in the heart of Missouri Wine Country.
The Defiance, Mo., destination offers 14 different wines of varying styles – all made using Missouri grapes – along with covered decks and pavilions and a fireplace in the cooler months. Guests are also invited to bring their own picnics or enjoy cheeses, sausages and other snacks available from the winery.
Sugar Creek Winery, 125 Boone Country Lane, Defiance, sugarcreekwines.com