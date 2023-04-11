Picture this: You walk into a private space, and an experienced chef starts serving you course by course, each one more breathtaking than the last. But it’s more than just a top-notch dinner club – each dish is infused with THC or CBD. For an edible cannabis experience that doesn’t sacrifice any culinary prowess, look to these three St. Louis cannabis dinner clubs.
Chartreuse Dinner Club
This elevated cannabis dinner club comes from a former New York private chef and recipe developer, Aliya Waldman. As reported by Feast, Chartreuse Dinner Club is primarily focused on bringing cannabis’ health benefits to its guests. It does this through precise dosing using a machine to infuse each dish. This allows Waldman to adjust each guest’s experience, no matter what their cannabis experience level is. She also offers the option to infuse food with CBD instead of THC. And the food is where things get even more interesting – expect showstopping dishes like squid ink pasta, Irish butter-poached snapper or an applewood-smoked campfire tart. Waldman hosts anywhere from six to 10 dinners each month. Check out Chartreuse Dinner Club on Instagram for information and booking.
Chartreuse Dinner Club, instagram.com/thechartreusedinnerclub
Cannabrunch by Pop’s Blue Moon and Yonder Eats
If you’re a longtime St. Louisan, chances are you’ve heard of Pop’s Blue Moon, a divey bar on The Hill. But did you know that it’s one of the most cannabis-forward bars in the area? Apart from THC- and CBD-infused drinks, Pop’s Blue Moon also partners with the pop-up Yonder Eats to put on Cannabrunch. Though it’s not a dinner, per se, the brunch event will leave you satisfied with five courses of cannabis-infused fare. With a blend of familiar favorites and upscale dishes, past Cannabrunches have included tomato soup and grilled cheese, mini gouda quiches, a spin on a KFC bowl and a tres leches cake. Each dish is loaded with 10 milligrams of hemp-derived THC. To be the first to know when a new Cannabrunch date drops, follow Pop’s Blue Moon and Yonder Eats on Instagram.
Pop's Blue Moon, 5249 Pattison Ave., St. Louis, 314-776-4200, instagram.com/popsbluemoon
Yonder Eats, instagram.com/yonder_eats_stl
Rooted Buds
Rooted Buds is arguably one of the first cannabis supper clubs to sprout in St. Louis: It’s been in operation since 2019 when its customers were required to have a medical marijuana card. Though regulations have evolved and cannabis is now recreationally legalized in Missouri, one thing has stayed consistent for Rooted Buds: its partnership with The Cola Lounge, a private cannabis club on Cherokee Street. On the last Friday of every month, Rooted Buds offers Fried Friday, a cannabis-infused dinner series. The night consistently includes tried-and-true Rooted Buds dishes like its taco quesadillas, blondie brownies and Rooted Buds Famous Lemonade. To learn more or book your own private cannabis dinner experience, follow Rooted Buds on Instagram.
Rooted Buds, instagram.com/rootedbuds