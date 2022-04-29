Forget about what you’ve seen on TV shows and in the movies. Private investigators do a whole lot more than just follow cheating spouses around in the hopes of catching them in the act.
“Professional investigative agencies work criminal, civil and corporate cases, as well as cold case murders, and are brought into law firms to perform due diligence for mergers and acquisitions,” said Efrat Cohen Barbieri, a licensed private investigator and executive director of Global Intelligence Consultants Inc. “Some of the best private investigators also work with law enforcement agencies on local, state and federal levels.”
Cohen Barbieri discovered that she enjoyed performing investigations while she was attending law school and interning for a judge, so much so that she started her own company in Florida in 2009, eventually merging with Global Intelligence Consultants in St. Louis.
“Global can perform a range of services, from simple domestic cases to complex corporate cases,” she said. “We also provide executive protection for individuals and corporations and have done so in more than 20 foreign countries.” Executive protection refers to security and risk mitigation measures taken to protect individuals who may be exposed to elevated risk because of fame, net worth or political affiliation in a geographic area.
For corporate clients, private investigators can offer an added layer of insurance when it comes to locating sources of loss and verifying the legitimacy of workers’ compensation claims.
“Car accidents are another reason attorneys and insurance companies hire private investigators to determine the extent of injury, if any, to individuals involved,” Cohen Barbieri said. “We get them the facts and info they need to verify a claim.”
Background checks are another area in which the services of private investigators can be of great value for large companies.
“In many cases, employers simply focus on a state background check and forget that people move around and may have a criminal record somewhere else,” Cohen Barbieri said. “We provide national comprehensive background checks that cover all 50 states. That makes us unique.”
Private investigators can often go above and beyond the level of service available through police departments and corporations, thanks to their dedicated manpower and resources, traveling nationally and even internationally if necessary.
“The best private investigative agencies remain on the case until it’s solved,” Barbieri explains. “We’ve found cold case info that police have been able to use to make arrests.”
During internal company investigations, corporations may prefer to turn over information to a private investigative agency if the case involves company executives to preserve the appearance of objectivity.
“Our private clients mostly come from upper-class families who want their issues to remain private without any law enforcement involvement or outside publicity,” Cohen Barbieri adds.
What Cohen Barbieri likes best about being a private investigator is the ability to achieve meaningful results for her clients.
“When an attorney wins a case because of evidence that we found, that’s the most fulfilling part,” she says.
With offices in Clayton, Missouri, and Boca Raton, Florida, Global Intelligence Consultants Inc. provides high-level comprehensive investigations and executive protection for corporate, insurance, legal, retail and private clients. For more information, call 888-714-9411 or visit our website, Facebook or Linkedin pages.