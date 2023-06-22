A new partnership between the Saint Louis University Libraries’ St. Louis Literary Award and the St. Louis County Library System promises to elevate literacy and arts in the community.
This year, the two organizations worked together to honor international bestselling author Neil Gaiman during a month-long celebration of the writer in March 2023 and a special ceremony in April 2023, where Gaiman was presented with the St. Louis Literary Award. The collaborative effort is years in the making.
“Forging a partnership with the SLCL has been something I’ve wanted to do for years,” director of the St. Louis Literary Award Edward Ibur says. “Public libraries play a monumental role in helping develop our love of reading, education and the arts. The SLCL is one of the premier public library programs in the country, and its value and impact on the region is enormous.”
Gaiman is a knockout selection. The English writer is a genuine cross-media star, having written and developed books, TV shows, graphic novels and more. He is the author of “Coraline,” “Neverwhere,” “The Ocean at The End of The Lane,” “American Gods” and other hit books. Leaders at both the SLCL and St. Louis Literary Award worked together to develop and promote programming centered around Gaiman’s impact on the reading world.
“Since both organizations provide innovative programming to promote literacy, the partnership just makes sense,” manager of adult services at SLCL Rebecca Clarke says. “We formed plans over Zoom and email, making sure to disseminate publicity for events at all locations. It was a joy to work with Ted to create exciting programs this year.”
In March, the library system held an “Inspired by Neil Gaiman,” event that encouraged locals to submit poems, stories and drawings influenced by the author. Likewise, SLCL branch book clubs read Gaiman’s works this spring while individual branches showcased his works. Gaiman was then honored during the award ceremony followed by an author craft talk in April.
Ibur says that the award selection committee spends between four and six months reading specific works by finalists before making a decision. One of the factors that guide their selection is rooted in the St. Louis Literary Award’s mission statement, which says that the award recognizes a living writer who “has enriched our literary heritage by deepening our insight into the human condition and by expanding the scope of our compassion.”
The events were smashing successes. Held at the Sheldon Concert Hall, the St. Louis Literary Award Ceremony welcomed a sold-out crowd of 930 while the author craft talk – held the following night at the Busch Student Center’s Wool Ballrooms – welcomed more than 1,000 attendees. Both maxed out their virtual capacity.
And while Gaiman covered numerous topics during the award ceremony, the author perfectly summed up why libraries remain vital to communities and the people who live in them: “The library is pretty much the only public space you get to go into that does not expect you to pay money,” he says. “Libraries have always been for me a support, a lifeline. I will go to my death supporting libraries.”