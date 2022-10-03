World premiere of ‘The Bee Play’ starts New Jewish Theatre’s 2022 fall season

Play: “The Bee Play”

Company: New Jewish Theatre

Venue: Wool Studio Theatre, 2 Millstone Campus Drive, St. Louis

Dates: Run concluded

Highlights: New artistic director Rebekah Scallet begins her tenure with this handsomely staged production of the first world premiere in the 24-year history of New Jewish Theatre.

Story: Carver Washington loves studying bees. He even has a small colony of them on the rooftop of the Bronx apartment building where he lives with his health-challenged grandmother, Ma’Dear, and his precocious younger sister, Paris France Washington.

Named for the famous 19th-century African-American agricultural scientist (and Missouri native) George Washington Carver, 18-year-old Carver dearly wants to attend college. He’s even figured out a way he could leave the New York City area to go to classes, then get back home to take care of his grandmother and sister. He’s applied at several schools, hoping to hear back affirmatively in this spring of 2016.

While tending to his bee colony, one day he meets Devora, a young woman who recently has graduated from Yale and is establishing a kibbutz in the neighborhood. She is fascinated by Carver’s devotion to his bees and his knowledge of the delicate balance in nature between sundry species.

Devora sympathizes with Carver, not only because of his intellectual curiosity but also because he is bullied by local kids who resent his differences from them. He’s even made fun of by his outgoing little sister, who is quite the dancer at an early age, performing moves in their tiny apartment to music she plays on the family’s radio.

Carver also is incessantly goaded by his perpetually frowning grandmother, who dotes on her granddaughter while belittling him. When he isn’t around, however, she sings a different tune to Paris, telling the girl how lucky they are to have him take care of them.

What’s going to happen to the bees in our world? Carver says that if bees become extinct, the human race will be wiped out within four years. Life for the Washingtons is as fragile as that of the bees. Carver is doing what he can to help all of them, and Devora (which means “bee” in Hebrew) is his biggest supporter. But is that enough?

Other Info: Former artistic director Eddie Coffield previously worked with playwright Elizabeth Savage and director Sarah Whitney in preparing this two-act drama for its debut presentation, handing over the reins to Scallet after his summer departure for another position in Ohio.

“The Bee Play” benefits from one of scenic designer Dunsi Dai’s impressive sets. This one melds a stage-right area that serves as Carver’s rooftop work zone for his bees with the center-stage area that’s set aside for the Washingtons’ kitchen and living room, with Paris’ bedroom at stage left portioned by a simple curtain.

Paris’ small but imaginative bedroom is illuminated with a string of lights, courtesy of lighting designer Jayson Lawshee, and her lively wardrobe, including a festive yellow-and-brown bee costume, comes from costume designer Michele Friedman Siler. Michael Musgrave-Perkins adds some poignant, bee-themed projection designs, and Ellie Schwetye adds the supportive sound design, especially the tunes to which Paris dances to Sam Gaitsch’s choreography.

Savage’s dialogue is too often stilted, exacerbated by Whitney’s overly deliberate direction and pacing, and the script’s ending is unsatisfying and seemingly out of left field. Members of Whitney’s cast, though, are committed to their characters, none more so than young Riley Carter Adams, who lights up the Wool Studio Theatre with her enchanting portrayal of the ebullient Paris.

Miles Brenton does well portraying the long-suffering Carver, who has his eyes on the elusive prize of a college education seemingly beyond his family’s resources. Margery A. Handy shows Ma’Dear’s stubborn harping of Carver, to the point of mental cruelty, but also conveys the pride in her grandson she mysteriously shares only with her extroverted granddaughter. Ellie Schwetye capably fills the role of Devora, although that character seems too often to be an afterthought in Savage’s script.

“The Bee Play” is ambitious in what it wants to say, but it still needs some work to smooth its rough edges. Kudos to New Jewish Theatre, though, for giving “The Bee Play” a chance to pollinate its serious thoughts about ecology and the balance of nature with receptive audiences.