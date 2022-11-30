Winter Opera Saint Louis opens 2022-23 season with finely tuned ‘La Rondine’

Musical: “La Rondine”

Company: Winter Opera Saint Louis

Venue: Kirkwood Performing Arts Center, 210 E. Monroe Ave.

Dates: Run concluded

Highlights: Performers and technical artists alike pooled their talents to mount a refreshing and agreeable rendition of one of Puccini’s lesser performed operas, making for an entertaining start to the 2022-23 season for Winter Opera Saint Louis.

Story: The wealthy Rambaldo and his mistress, Magda, are entertaining guests at their Parisian home, circa late 1920s. A poet named Prunier, who is the lover of Magda’s maid, Lisette, announces that romantic love has returned to popularity. He begins to sing a ballad he has written about love, which tells the story of a girl who rejects a king’s love, but fails to complete the tune. Magda then finishes the song, adding that the girl finds her own love with a student.

A young man named Ruggero arrives at the party and is identified by Rambaldo as the son of an old friend. Asking where to go as a newcomer to Paris, Ruggero is encouraged to visit Bullier’s, a noted restaurant. Prunier and Lisette decide to go there as well. After initially declining their invitation, Magda later makes plans to visit Bullier’s, masquerading as a shop girl.

Approached by several men at Bullier’s, Magda waves them off and takes a seat next to Ruggero, calling herself Paulette. Ruggero and ‘Paulette’ are instantly smitten with each other. When Lisette recognizes Paulette as her employer, the savvy Prunier instead tells her she has mistaken ‘Paulette’ for Magda. When Rambaldo shows up at Bullier’s, Prunier beseeches Lisette to hide Ruggero. Magda informs the irritated Rambaldo, however, that she has found love with Ruggero, and leaves to start a new life with the young student.

After living for months on the French Riviera, Ruggero writes to his mother requesting financial aid. He tells her that he has met a ‘woman of virtue,’ and asks his mother for permission to marry ‘Paulette.’ Although his request is granted, Magda reveals her true identity to Ruggero. While she loves him, she does not want his reputation to be ruined. As Ruggero protests in vain, Magda returns to her former life.

Other info: Conductor Scott Schoonover filled the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center with the infectious Puccini score, played adeptly and with appealing flair by members of the Winter Opera Saint Louis orchestra. Their music complemented a cadre of agreeable voices in stage director Eric Gibson’s well-chosen cast, led by soprano Karen Kanakis in the title role of Magda (“La Rondine,” or “The Swallow,” in search of true romance).

Scenic designer Scott Loebl set the story on a raised, black-and-white marble floor at the center, with scenes at the nightclub/restaurant populated with several small tables and accompanying chairs. Michael Sullivan’s lush lighting design beautifully matched shades of blue, red, violet and other hues to represent the accompanying moods of various scenes, while costume designer Amy Hopkins emphasized the stylish fashions in Paris in the Roaring Twenties.

Puccini never was satisfied with the ending of “La Rondine,” changing it twice, so that three versions were written in 1917, 1920 and 1921. Winter Opera’s production was based on the original version and worked quite well in its telling. The three-act opera features music by Giacomo Puccini, with an Italian libretto by Giuseppe Adami, based on a libretto by Alfred Maria Willner and Heinz Reichert.

Nathan Schafer demonstrated a beautiful tenor in the role of Ruggero, and Nicholas Huff was commanding both in voice and acting as the tenacious poet Prunier. Lauren Nash Silberstein brought verve and plenty of persuasive personality to the part of Lisette, while Jacob Lassetter used his strong baritone to convincingly portray the serious and powerful Rambaldo.

Gibson’s pacing was steady and sure, allowing Puccini’s rich musical score to propel the telling of this easy-going if not totally happy tale. Despite Puccini’s reservations about how to best wrap up his opera, Winter Opera Saint Louis did a very fine job, indeed, with its high-spirited and engaging version.