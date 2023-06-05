Play: “Clash of the Titan – A Parody!”

Company: Cherokee Street Theater Company

Venue: Westport Playhouse, 635 Westport Plaza Drive

Dates: June 9, 10, 16, 17

Highlights: Director Suki Peters adapts the 1981 film, based on several legends from Greek mythology, into a fun-filled, low-budget, fast-moving romp. It shuns CGI and instead pays wise tribute to the legendary Hollywood special effects master, Ray Harryhausen, to considerable comic effect.

Story: Danae, imprisoned daughter of King Acrisius of Argos, is impregnated by Zeus and bears his son, Perseus. Acrisius bans Danae and Perseus, and in revenge Zeus orders Poseidon to send the Kraken, the last of the Titans, to destroy Argos. Danae and Perseus, however, escape.

Calibos, son of the sea goddess Thetis, is betrothed to Princess Andromeda, daughter of Queen Cassiopeia of Joppa, but Calibos is transformed into a deformed creature by Zeus to match his murderous heart. The adult Perseus learns that Andromeda cannot marry unless her suitor solves a riddle posed by Calibos. With Zeus’ aid, Perseus rides on the flying horse, Pegasus, in search of Andromeda’s spirit, which has been carried off by Calibos’ giant vulture.

When Cassiopeia declares that Andromeda is more beautiful than Thetis, the latter demands that Cassiopeia be punished by having Andromeda sacrificed to the Kraken or risk the destruction of Joppa. Seeking to kill the Kraken, Perseus is led to the trio of Stygian witches, whose ‘magic eye’ he takes to force them to reveal how he can destroy the Kraken.

The witches inform Perseus that he must slay the Gorgon Medusa, whose gaze causes anyone or anything who sees it to petrify. Tracking Medusa to her lair in the river Styx near the Underworld, Perseus uses the reflection of his shield to behead Medusa and then uses her severed head to destroy the Kraken. He frees Andromeda and marries her, with the gods predicting that they will live happily and rule wisely.

Other info: Harryhausen, who learned his craft from Willis O’Brien of “King Kong” fame, created a form of “stop motion model animation” called Dynamation. O’Brien’s signature style was prevalent in films from “Mighty Joe Young” (1949) to “The 7th Voyage of Sinbad” (1958), “Jason and the Argonauts” (1963) and many others, culminating in his final film, “Clash of the Titans” (1981), after which he retired.

“Clash of the Titans” featured an all-star cast including Laurence Olivier, Harry Hamlin, Claire Bloom, Ursula Andress, Maggie Smith, Tim Pigott-Smith, Judi Bowker and others in a sumptuous blend of several Greek myths. It was the 11th highest-grossing box office movie of the year. A 3-D version was mounted in 2010, but it lacked the charm of the original.

Much of the reason for the earlier version’s success was the utilization of Harryhausen’s ingenious and fascinating animation, which has more soul and personality than so much of the modern era’s CGI (computer generated imagery). In her whimsical adaptation, Peters wisely looked to the 1981 version, which is a natural for the low-grade but highly creative effects crafted by her crazed and inspired cast in this one-hour treat.

The clever program is laid out like a movie poster with cinematic-style credits for the cast and crew. Ryan Lawson-Maeske is our intrepid hero, Perseus, and Ronald Dean Strawbridge is Zeus, the head honcho god himself. Patience Davis is the haughty Thetis, and Joseph Garner is her black-hearted, grotesque son Calibos. Garner also portrays Athena’s owl, Bubo, a wily sort of loyal bird.

Fox Smith is the frightening Medusa and also the Olympian goddess Hera, wife of Zeus. Payton Gillam is Andromeda and also Aphrodite, goddess of love, lust, beauty, passion, you name it. Nancy Nigh doubles as Andromeda’s mother, Queen Cassiopeia of Joppa, and Athena, goddess of wisdom and warfare.

Chuck Brinkley spends time as both the scheming Acrisius, out to prevent a prophecy that his grandchild will put an end to his kingly ways, and also Hades, nefarious god of the underworld (naturally). Bob McLemore is Ammon, an elderly poet who befriends Perseus in Joppa, while Stan Davis portrays Poseidon and Thallo, another of Perseus’ pals in Joppa.

Peters crams much action and story development into that narrow 60-minute time frame, and it’s easy to get confused along the way. Never a worry, though, since the cast keeps the good times flowing, thanks to their own frenetic nature as well as the delightful contributions of props master Davis, who fills the place with an abundance of silly, inexpensive and amusing pieces for the cast to handle as they cavort through the aisles.

Costume coordinator Kayla Lindsay is inspired, it appears, by the wardrobes of the Hollywood flick, and video designer Dan Foster includes several snippets from the movie on the background screen. Joel Wilper’s lighting and Lawson-Maeske’s fight direction provide additional embellishments. A special shout-out to sound designers Ted Drury and Morgan Maul Smith for the humorous sound design, especially Chris de Burgh’s“Don’t Pay the Ferryman” for the sequence on the river Styx.

Harryhausen’s art enhanced many a Hollywood fantasy flick in the 20th century. Peters’ inspired troupe channel his “Dynamation” in a delightful and complementary fashion.