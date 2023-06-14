Play: “Absent Friends”

Company: Albion Theatre

Venue: Kranzberg Black Box Theatre, 501 North Grand Blvd., St. Louis

Dates: June 15 to 18, 22 to 25

Tickets: $30; contact 314-534-1111 or metrotix.com

Highlights: Albion Theatre, whose mission is to “explore the long and rich history of playwrighting in Britain (and)…Ireland,” delivers a sporting good rendition of one of prolific modern English playwright Alan Ayckbourn’s most successful efforts, “Absent Friends,” a comedy whose awkward silences are every bit as telling as the clever dialogue.

Story: Diana has organized an afternoon tea for several friends at her family’s fashionable home in London in the mid-1970s. Ostensibly, it’s for Colin, who has been friends with Diana’s husband Paul for many years, even before Paul married Diana. She’s also invited Colin’s friend Gordon and Gordon’s wife, Marge, as well as another friend, John, and his wife Evelyn.

A year or so earlier, Colin’s fiancée, Carol, tragically drowned. Diana wonders how Colin is doing and believes that his group of friends should rally around him, even if it’s been a while since Carol’s passing.

There’s another reason, though. Diana is highly suspicious that Paul is having an affair with Evelyn, and she’s determined to find out more.

It’s an odd party, for sure. Evelyn arrives first, completely uninterested in anyone and everyone about her, including even her infant son Wayne, whom she deposits while she sits down and grabs a magazine. Marge is a sweetheart, making the best of her husband Gordon’s latest hypochondriacal excuse for staying home, while she represents them at the gathering for Colin.

Paul is irritated and annoyed when he returns from his game of squash, swearing that Diana never informed him of this social event. John is extremely nervous, as he has a psychological aversion to even the subject of death, let alone attempting to console a pal whose fiancée tragically died.

Theoretically, they’re all gathered to cheer up their "absent friend," Colin. When Colin finally does arrive, though, he seems to be the only one who has much of a cheerful disposition, although Marge tries her best when she isn’t answering the phone to comfort her husband Gordon, the man of myriad maladies.

It’s been quite a while since they’ve all been together, and much has happened since, most of it not good. Still, what could be nicer than a spot of tea with dear chums on a Saturday afternoon?

Other info: The 84-year-old Sir Alan Ayckbourn has written approximately 90 plays during his prolific career. Many of his biggest hits, including “The Norman Conquests” and “Absurd Person Singular,” were written in the 1970s, when “Absent Friends” first was published. Program notes state that “Ayckbourn is a master of using farce and comedy to examine marital and class conflicts in English society.”

So it is with “Absent Friends,” although there is an undercurrent of sadness and unfulfilled lives, especially for the women, which erupts in a volcanic scene toward the end of the two-act comedy, rendering many of the laughs derived from earlier scenes bereft of final frivolity.

That’s not to say that this production of “Absent Friends” doesn’t have more than its share of amusing moments and easy laughs. Much of that comes from Ayckbourn’s ability to dissect the awkward relationships between these proper English couples, especially when the trio of men are alone in the living room while the ladies prepare the tea or otherwise escape to the kitchen.

Under Robert Ashton’s accomplished direction, there is as much comedy in stretches of uncomfortable silence as in the often clumsy conversations. That’s not just because of the characters’ discomfort with Colin, who apparently handles what life has brought him in much better spirits than his pals, but also there’s a steady strain between a cluster of adults struggling to find true happiness.

Ashton’s cast is priceless in its delivery, or lack thereof, in Ayckbourn’s incisive writing. Annalise Webb masters Evelyn’s terse and indifferent responses to questions, well intentioned or probing, with equal boredom. Her best friend in the room obviously is the magazine she picks up off a table for a modicum of entertainment.

Anna Langdon delivers an endearing performance as the amiable Marge, who masks her disappointment in her own marriage with care and concern for others, especially the supposedly devastated Colin. Langdon’s looks as Marge while answering Gordon’s endless phone calls for sympathy say all one needs to know about her situation.

Jason Meyers works hard to display Paul’s self-focused behavior, easily irritated when his best efforts at lying and denial aren’t clever enough to fool his long-suffering wife. As John, Mike De Pope nails the subservient nature of a timid, small-thinking man who looks past Paul’s affair with Evelyn in the name of business.

Ben Ritchie carefully brings out the reservoir of strength in Colin, who understands the randomness of life and how best to treasure any modicum of happiness along the way. Ritchie displays Colin’s genuine camaraderie in relaxed fashion which runs counter to the uptight behavior of the other characters (excluding Evelyn).

The show’s most remarkable performance, though, is Nicole Angeli’s measured portrayal of Diana who is slowly simmering in misery. She masters the play’s most provocative and alarming scene with a stunning depiction of Diana’s "settled" life contrasted with what might have been. It’s especially powerful against a backdrop of the mostly "polite" and measured behavior which precedes it.

Erik Kuhn’s set design of comfortable furniture in Paul and Diana’s home, with a single framed painting on each of the walls, courtesy of set painter Marjorie Williamson, is enhanced with Michelle Zielinski’s lighting. Gwyneth Rausch’s props fit the story to a "tea" with Diana’s serving finery, as well as a reliable, black, rotary phone on a back table. Tracey Newcomb’s costumes recall the flamboyant, polyester look of the 1970s.

Kuhn gets credit as well for some quick and eye-popping fight choreography, while Jacob Baxley’s sound design is a pleasant accumulation of “British invasion” rock and pop tunes of the day.

Albion Theatre’s version of “Absent Friends” is a polished gem, full of surprises about love and dreams and fulfillment and how each of us plays with the hand we’re dealt in the game of life.