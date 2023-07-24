Musical: “West Side Story”

Company: The Muny

Venue: The Muny in Forest Park

Dates: Run concluded

Story: Two rival teen gangs, the Jets and the Sharks, fight for control of ‘their’ turf on New York City’s Upper West Side in the 1950s. Tony, a former member of the Jets, has left the gang and his best friend, Riff, behind while he works at Doc’s drugstore.

Anxious to have a rumble between the Puerto Rican Sharks and the European immigrant Jets, Riff, of the latter gang, persuades Tony to come to the local high school dance where Bernardo, leader of the Sharks, will be in attendance. As it happens, Tony is instantly smitten by the sight of Maria, Bernardo’s younger sister.

Bernardo is incensed at seeing his sister with Tony, and agrees to Riff’s challenge for a rumble. At a gathering at Doc’s, the two gangs decide to meet later that night under a bridge. Each side selects one member to fight, and it’s Bernardo against Riff. When Tony learns of the fight, he shows up to persuade everyone against fighting but is ignored.

When the fight escalates beyond control, tragedy occurs. The ‘love at first sight’ between Tony and Maria is threatened by unforeseen circumstances resulting from the rumble. Will the two young lovers find happiness, or succumb to the ongoing enmity between their two cultures?

Highlights: The classic musical inspired by Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet” makes its ninth appearance at The Muny a memorable one in a stirring presentation directed in flawless fashion by Rob Ruggiero, with singing, dancing and acting all compelling.

Other info: Last performed at The Muny in 2013, this ninth Muny production is as fresh and invigorating as when the original show first played Broadway in 1957. Conceived by Jerome Robbins, that production featured music by Leonard Bernstein, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim (his first Broadway contribution), a book by Arthur Laurents and choreography by Robbins, who also directed the production.

It ran for 732 performances and garnered six Tony Award nominations, winning two. A 1961 film version racked up 10 Academy Awards, including Best Picture, and a remake directed by Steven Spielberg in 2021 picked up seven Oscar nominations, winning one.

The reasons for the perennial popularity of “West Side Story” include Robbins’ electrifying choreography, which jump starts the show in a scene on Gotham’s streets. There’s also the lively, infectious Bernstein score and Sondheim’s inspirational lyrics. Laurents’ book holds everything together with an intelligent script which adheres to the essential elements of Shakespeare’s tragedy, updated to the streets of the New World in the 20th century.

Ruggiero’s incisive version includes two shrewd choices for the main leads, Kanisha Feliciano as Maria and Christian Douglas as Tony. Each has a fine singing voice, especially Feliciano’s majestic soprano, which carry considerable sway on such number as “Maria,” “Tonight” and “One Hand, One Heart.”

Jerusha Cavazos embodies the spitfire energy of Anita, highlighted by her turn on the exhilarating “America” number. Kyle Coffman and Yurel Echezarreta capture the ill-advised passions of Riff and Bernardo, respectively. There’s also nice work by Cedric Leiba Jr. as Chino, the Puerto Rican teen designated by Bernardo to be his sister’s future fiancé, an opinion she does not share.

The “adults” in the cast are well served in the performances of Ken Page as Doc, Michael James Reed as the bullying Lt. Schrank, James A. Butz as the slow-witted Officer Krupke and Drew Battles as the dance overseer. Grace Marie Rusnica shines in a special moment as the soloist on the haunting ballad “Somewhere,” sung from the second story of scenic designer Ann Beyersdorfer’s impressive set.

The latter encompasses both the tenements of the Upper West Side at either end of the stage as well as a turning piece in the middle which accommodates Doc’s store, the bridal shop where Anita and Maria work and Maria’s balcony and bedroom.

It’s handsomely illuminated by John Lasiter’s lighting design, and complemented with Shawn Duan’s video design and the ‘sounds of the city’ sound design by John Shivers and David Patridge. Credit for the colorful, flamboyant period costumes, which stand out on the “America” piece, goes to Gail Baldoni.

James Moore’s music direction of The Muny orchestra is exhilarating as is the original choreography reproduced by Parker Esse. Ruggiero’s tight, fluid and focused direction keeps this gem of a musical moving along at what appears to be an effortless pace, even with all of the hard work of everyone involved behind it.

“West Side Story” has lost little, if any, of its magnetism through the years, remaining as audience-pleasing today as in its first Muny incarnation in 1963.