West End Players Guild Delivers Splendid Interpretation of ‘The Lonesome West’

Play: “The Lonesome West”
Company: West End Players Guild
Venue: Union Avenue Christian Church, 733 Union Blvd., St. Louis
Dates: May 5 to 8
Tickets: $20 to $25; contact westendplayers.org/tickets
Highlights: Director Robert Ashton guides his inspired cast through the human wreckage which fills the gritty little village of Leenane in a terrific West End Players Guild production of Irish playwright Martin McDonagh’s savage masterpiece, “The Lonesome West.”
Story: Leenane is a hardscrabble town located in County Galway in western Ireland. It has its share of rough-and-tumble inhabitants, including the scurrilous Coleman Connor and his unhinged brother Valene. Now appearing to be in their 30s, the two wastrel bachelors share a tiny cottage where they lived with their father until his recent unfortunate death by shotgun blast.
That’s bad enough in itself, but what’s worse is that Coleman and Valene show little remorse about their late father’s passing. They’re far more concerned with getting their latest batch of poteen, an Irish moonshine sold by a neighbor girl named Mary, who goes by the moniker Girleen.
A regular visitor to the Connor residence is parish priest Father Welsh, who buries his self-esteem and doubts about his own faith deep in a bottle, even as Coleman and Valene fight incessantly about the most trivial of matters.
They do take momentary notice when Father Welsh gives them the news that a young lad named Thomas Hanlon has killed himself by walking into a local river. Soon enough, though, they’re back to their antagonistic ways.
While Valene helps Father Welsh retrieve Hanlon’s body, Coleman systematically destroys all of Valene’s prized religious figurines as penance for Valene making Coleman jealous of Valene’s recent purchase of a stove. These are not reasonable men.
Father Welsh has made it his life’s work to reconcile the two brothers before they actually do kill each other. But is that too much to ask of two of Leenane’s less reasonable residents? Probably.
Other Info: “The Lonesome West,” first performed in 1997, is the third play in McDonagh’s Connemara Trilogy, all components of which are set in a region of County Galway in western Ireland. It’s preceded by “The Beauty Queen of Leenane” and “A Skull in Connemara,” with each containing more than its share of murder and mayhem.
There’s no dialect coach mentioned in the West End Players Guild program, but Hannah Geisz as Girleen nails the western Irish brogue, with the words rhythmically rolling off her mellifluous tongue. Nearly matching her is Jeff Kargus, who must have taken up method acting to portray the crazed Valene with his butcher-block haircut and manic expressions. Both Geisz and Kargus propel this scathing little story along from opposite ends of the emotional spectrum.
Jason Meyers marvelously inhabits the unsavory personality of Coleman, a vile, banal sort who lives purely by instinct, someone for whom no act is too inhumane. Nonetheless, the self-doubting Father Welsh endlessly attempts to salvage the souls of Coleman and Valene in Ted Drury’s studied and steady performance of the alcoholic priest, including a touching soliloquy to the audience.
Michael Monsey deserves considerable credit for the hair-raising brawls between Kargus and Meyers, who throw their bodies around with reckless abandon to shocking and even hilarious effect. That’s because McDonagh has a streak of hostile humor permeating the core of his two-act story, something director Ashton gets his cast to beautifully realize.
Kudos to Frank Goudsmit for the precious props, including those figurines, as well as a portrait of a dog which hangs prominently above a smaller photo of the Connors’ late parents on one wall, with a familiar portrait of Jesus on another wall. Set designer Brad Slavik features Valene’s stove (adorned with a capital “V”) at center stage, with dreary kitchen cabinets at stage left and a drab, depressing couch at stage right.
Tracey Newcomb adds the blue-collar attire in her costumes, Tony Anselmo brings just the right amount of lighting to the goings-on, and sound designer Jenn Ciavarella highlights the background music with the infectious tunes of the Chieftains, a tenured traditional Irish folk band.
In some ways, “The Lonesome West” is reminiscent of Sam Shepard’s epic “True West,” with two brothers in the lead roles and two supporting characters who represent the world beyond their twisted home.
On its own, though, “The Lonesome West” is gripping, provocative and rudely funny stuff. It’s given a splendid interpretation in this highly satisfying West End Players Guild presentation, don’tcha know.