West End Players Guild Delivers Splendid Interpretation of ‘The Lonesome West’

A regular visitor to the Connor residence is parish priest Father Welsh, who buries his self-esteem and doubts about his own faith deep in a bottle, even as Coleman and Valene fight incessantly about the most trivial of matters.

They do take momentary notice when Father Welsh gives them the news that a young lad named Thomas Hanlon has killed himself by walking into a local river. Soon enough, though, they’re back to their antagonistic ways.

While Valene helps Father Welsh retrieve Hanlon’s body, Coleman systematically destroys all of Valene’s prized religious figurines as penance for Valene making Coleman jealous of Valene’s recent purchase of a stove. These are not reasonable men.

Father Welsh has made it his life’s work to reconcile the two brothers before they actually do kill each other. But is that too much to ask of two of Leenane’s less reasonable residents? Probably.

Other Info: “The Lonesome West,” first performed in 1997, is the third play in McDonagh’s Connemara Trilogy, all components of which are set in a region of County Galway in western Ireland. It’s preceded by “The Beauty Queen of Leenane” and “A Skull in Connemara,” with each containing more than its share of murder and mayhem.

There’s no dialect coach mentioned in the West End Players Guild program, but Hannah Geisz as Girleen nails the western Irish brogue, with the words rhythmically rolling off her mellifluous tongue. Nearly matching her is Jeff Kargus, who must have taken up method acting to portray the crazed Valene with his butcher-block haircut and manic expressions. Both Geisz and Kargus propel this scathing little story along from opposite ends of the emotional spectrum.